Hearts and Hibs could be set to bank some extra cash alongside some rivals.

Hearts and Hibs are part of a clutch of clubs who are reportedly set to land a chunk of a UEFA cash injection .

Seven Premiership clubs who did not qualify for Europe in the 23/24 season are poised to land ‘bumper UEFA windfalls’ of around £1.6m, according to the Daily Mail.

They will get the cash by the end of June next year, according to the report, as payments are made to those who didn’t hit European group stage football in term 23/24.

Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen were those who featured in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League group stages respectively. Dundee, Hearts, Hibs, Kilmarnock, Livingston, Motherwell, Ross County, St Johnstone and St Mirren will be paid around £650k in arrears from Europe’s governing body after Celtic’s Champions League qualification.

In a change to the payment schedule, it’s stated UEFA will “bring forward the distribution of solidarity cash for season 2024-25 via two payments in March and June.” With Celtic now in the revamped Champions League and solidarity payments heightened as part of a new broadcasting cycle, it means Dundee, Hibs, Kilmarnock, Motherwell, Ross County, St Johnstone and St Mirren “now stand to rake in bumper pay-outs of £1.6m each before the end of the season.”

Hearts and Livingston will be handed around £650k while Aberdeen and Dundee United take a figure close to £1m. With the automatic Champions League place that the Premiership winners have been entitled to almost certainly going next season, the solidarity money amount paid to Scotland will drop from the 25/26 campaign.