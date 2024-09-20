Hibs head to Rangers this month | SNS

Hibs have addressed the away ticket situation ahead of the game vs Rangers.

Hibs have started formal proceedings with the SPFL over Rangers being unable to give them ticket detials for the match at Ibrox later this month.

After an enforced break due to Premier Sports Cup fixtures, David Gray’s side are set to play Philippe Clement’s in Govan on September 29th. It will be Rangers’ first league match back at Ibrox after delayed renovation works at their home stadium forced them to Hampden for home games in August.

Their return to Ibrox comes this weekend against Dundee, with some of the stadium still shut. Rangers are seeking to have Ibrox fully operational for the Hibs clash, but the possibility of the away allocation for the match being reduced as the Light Blues seek to get all of their own supporters in situ remains.

A lack of information on tickets sparked a Hibs statement as they look to provide supporters at Easter Road with clarity.

They said: “Hibernian FC continues to have detailed conversations with the SPFL and Rangers regarding away tickets for the William Hill Premiership match on Sunday 29 September, 2024.

“Due to the ongoing maintenance at Ibrox, away ticket information has yet to be provided as Rangers go through the final stages of work to the Copland Road stand. With the match now just 10 days away, the clubs are working through a formal procedure with the SPFL to determine further information regarding away supporters. The Club hopes to receive more details from the SPFL and Rangers early next week.”