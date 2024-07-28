The Premier Sports Cup trophy (Photo: SPFL/SNS Group)

Hearts and Hibs have discovered their Premier Sports Cup foes

Hearts and Hibs have found out their opposition for the round of 16 stage in the Premier Sports Cup.

The group stage phase concluded on Sunday after the game between Motherwell and Partick Thistle. For Hearts, they take on Falkirk away from home, managed by ex-boss John McGlynn. Hibs found themselves in the unseeded section of the draw despite topping their group section, and now face Celtic at Parkhead.

Ties will take place across the weekend of August 16th and 17th. Aberdeen came through their Group A section without harm, conceding just once and hitting their opponents for 15 on their way to maximum points. Airdrie’s nine-point haul was enough for an unseeded spot in the draw.

Falkirk and Dundee United made it out of Group B with nine points each, while Hibs were the sole side to escape Group C with the same tally. Dundee romped to Group D on 12, while League Two Spartans were the shock winners of Group E, eliminating the likes of Livingston, Dunfermline, Cove Rangers and Forfar Athletic. St Johnstone won Group F with nine while nine was enough for Motherwell to take Group G at Partick Thistle’s expense.

Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, St Mirren and Kilmarnock join the competition at this stage due to their involvement in European group stage football and qualifiers, which have started with Killie and the Buddies across Europa League and Europa Conference League action.

Premier Sports Cup round of 16 draw

Celtic vs Hibs

Dundee United vs St Mirren

Aberdeen vs Queen’s Park

Falkirk vs Hearts

Dundee vs Airdrie

Motherwell vs Kilmarnock

Rangers vs St Johnstone