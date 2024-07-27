Hearts report and player ratings v Fleetwood Town as defeat exposes some concerns

Hearts completed their pre-season campaign with a slightly disconcerting 3-0 defeat against English League Two club Fleetwood Town. The visit To Highbury exposed some defensive concerns for head coach Steven Naismith ahead of next week’s Scottish Premiership kick-off against Rangers.

Fleetwood hustled Hearts and pressed them aggressively throughout the afternoon. They also sprung forward at pace in a 5-3-2 system, inspired by the impressive two-goal midfielder Danny Mayor. Hearts lacked cohesion in defence in the first half and struggled to move the ball with any real tempo. They found themselves 2-0 at the interval, with Town scoring again and hitting the post in the second half.

This was the first appearance in Hearts colours for recent signing James Penrice, who lined-up at left-back in a four-man defence in front of nearly 1,400 travelling fans. Fleetwood are managed by Naismith’s former international colleague Charlie Adam, assisted by ex-Scotland players Maurice Ross and Ross Wallace. They wanted a stern test for their side ahead of next month’s EFL League Two kick-off.

Hearts started tentatively in the Lancashire sunshine and Fleetwood deservedly moved ahead on 19 minutes. Mayor took a pass from Elliot Bonds and set off on an incisive run deep into the visiting defence. He entered the penalty area and exchanged passes with striker Tommy Lonergan before dispatching a clinical finish high beyond Zander Clark in goal.

Five minutes later it was 2-0. Lonergan fastened on to a long ball in behind the Hearts defender Kye Rowles, and his low delivery was prodded into the net at the back post by Ronan Coughlan despite Frankie Kent getting a toe to the cross. On the touchline, Naismith looked a frustrated figure.

Not until the final minutes of the opening period did the Edinburgh side create genuine openings. Lawrence Shankland’s crossfield ball was misjudged by the Town defender Brendan Wiredu and Barrie McKay ghosted in for a shot at goal, which keeper David Harrington saved with his leg. Seconds later, Cammy Devlin shot high following a cross from the left side.

The away support jeered their team off the field at half-time, such was the lacklustre nature of their display. Naismith made five changes during the interval and switched formation from a back three to a back four. Within moments of the restart, one of the substitutes, Kenneth Vargas, was sprinting on to a through ball for a shot which Harrington’s legs stopped again.

Mayor put Fleetwood completely out of sight on 57 minutes. Given time and space to meander into a shooting position 20 yards from goal, the afternoon’s best player struck a right-footed effort which took a deflection on its way beyond Hearts’ replacement goalkeeper Craig Gordon. A surging run by the home substitute Mark Helm 10 minutes later finished with a shot off the base of Gordon’s post.

Some of the refereeing decisions left Hearts and their fans frustrated as the afternoon wore on, but that was not to blame for the overall scoreline as Fleetwood finished with a comfortable victory.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Highbury:

1 . GK: Zander Clark 5/10 Will be disappointed conceding twice. Didn't have an awful lot else to do.

2 . RB: Gerald Taylor 6/10 Still settling in. Looked composed and tried to get forward regularly.

3 . RCB: Frankie Kent 6/10 Had a decent afternoon. Not at fault for any of the goals. Used the ball fairly well.

4 . LCB: Kye Rowles 5/10 Should have dealt with the long ball better at the second goal. Lonergan put the Australian under pressure and unsettled him.