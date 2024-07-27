SNS Group

Tynecastle side lost 3-0 in their final pre-season friendly in Lancashire

Steven Naismith highlighted Hearts’ lack of energy following a 3-0 defat in their final pre-season friendly against Fleetwood Town. The Tynecastle head coach said that issue and others would be highlighted ahead of next Saturday’s Premiership kick-off against Rangers.

Two goals from the impressive Danny Mayor and one from Ronan Coughlan earned the English League Two side a deserved victory in the sunshine at Highbury Stadium. Almost 1,400 Hearts fans made the journey south but had little to cheer amid a disappointing performance from their side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Naismith explained that his team took a new approach to the game, focusing mainly on their own strengths and aims as they aimed to impose their game on Fleetwood. He acknowledged candidly that it did not work and that lessons were quickly learned.

“It was poor. We knew the way they would play,” said Naismith at full-time. “We wanted to see, basically, if we think we are a good enough team to stick to a shape and know that there will be issues within that and can we get the better of the game? On today's evidence, we can't. I think a lot of it was down to energy and application more than anything else.

READ MORE: Hearts report and player ratings v Fleetwood Town as defeat exposes concerns

“Fleetwood were willing to press more aggressively and that's what got them their joy. We kind of got sucked in to playing safe, going back to the goalie and not reading and understanding where the space was. When we did find space, we ended up creating chances from it when it was a bit more direct over the top. When a team has such a high line, you need to recognise it and use it to your advantage. We didn't do that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts looked especially vulnerable when Town sent quick forward balls into the channels for their two strikers to chase against the visiting centre-backs. “Yeah, but that was going to be part of us going man-for-man at the back,” said Naismith. “We knew that was going to happen and we knew it would be a risk - but it's a friendly so that's why we tried it.

“We'd rather see how that goes than do it in a competitive game and it ends up costing you. I didn't think we dealt with it well enough. The defending, especially for the first two goals, is really poor. Defenders can feel vulnerable when they are man-for-man and I think that was part of the problem.

“I think it answers the question of me saying: 'Can we just not concentrate on the opposition and do what we want to do?' I don't think we can. I think there are elements that we need to make sure we give the players a hand with. We don't just say: 'This is the way we are playing and that's it.' I think that's something I learned today. There weren't many others.

“We've got a clear contrast from the energy levels in this game than we had in the Spurs game. That is something which will be highlighted going into next week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A few of the travelling support aired their frustrations towards the away dugout during the 90 minutes. For new signings, it was a quick lesson in the levels of expectation at Hearts. “I can understand the frustration when you are getting beat 3-0 in a friendly, it's more so they have travelled the distance they have, they expect a better performance. That's simple,” said Naismith.

“It's one thing the new guys will take away, there is a demand here. It is something I speak about a lot. I speak about it with the players. The new players coming in, you need to accept it. On today's performance, there was too much safety. We didn't do what we've done in previous games or last season at times, where we need to sense an opportunity.

“They tried to press us outside the pitch and they got the better doing that. How do we solve that? It's by playing brave passes that breaks that and we didn't do that today. That's something the new players coming in but also the ones here last season, if we want to be better and keep moving forward you need to be good enough to make those passes.”

Naismith said he has an idea of what his team will be to face Rangers at Tynecastle. “We've had an idea of what are going to do over the last couple of weeks. It's all to play for. I think the way we've recruited, the players we have brought in, competition for places is high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don't think there is going to be much hiding place for players or there is not going to be any areas where you can get comfortable because you think you are going to play all the time because all over the pitch as the last year has gone on we have managed to progress in most areas. It's competition for places.”