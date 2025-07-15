Former Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson will be assistant manager to ex Hibs boss Lee Johnson at Belgian side SK Lommel (Pic: SNS) | SNS Group

Robbie Neilson will work as assistant manager to Lee Johnson as Belgian second tier side SK Lommel.

Former Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson has made a surprise career move to link up with ex Hibs manager Lee Johnson at Belgian Challenger Pro League side SK Lommel.

The two gaffers were once on opposite sides of the Edinburgh derby but will now occupy the same dugout with Neilson working as assistant manager to his old rival. Johnson, a former Hearts player who also previously managed Sunderland and Bristol City among others, has been in charge at Lommel since March.

Neilson had most recently been in charge of American USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies after his second spell as Tynecastle boss came to an end in 2023. He had been linked with the head coach vacancies at a number of Scottish clubs this summer including Kilmarnock and Motherwell.

Speaking on his latest move, Neilson said: “I spent a few days in Lommel at the end of last season. I was very impressed with the professional work environment and the talent within this group.

“The discussions that followed were excellent, and I'm thrilled to be joining this club. Together with the rest of the staff, we'll do everything we can to get the most out of this group.”

Lommel head coach Johnson was sacked by Hibs back in August 2023 but didn’t have to wait long for his next appointment once he took over at English Football League side Fleetwood Town just a few weeks later. He lasted around four months with the Cod Army before they relieved him of his duties.

He then moved into a role with Manchester City, working with their fringe and development players ahead of the 2024-25 Premier League season. He also worked with players across the City Football Group, leading to the role in charge of SK Lommel.

Last season, Lommell finished fourth out of 16 teams in the Challenger Pro League, the second tier of Belgian football, and qualified for the promotion play-offs. They eventually lost in the final to Kortrijk who required extra time in the second leg of the play-off to get the job done.