Premier Sports Cup tie against Hamilton looms tonight

There is sound logic behind Derek McInnes’ plan to change his Hearts team for tonight’s Premier Sports Cup tie against Hamilton. After beating Dunfermline 4-1 in their opening tie on Saturday, traditionalists might expect the same starting XI at Broadwood, but McInnes feels differently.

He spoke exclusively to the Edinburgh News to outline his thinking whilst juggling a 30-man squad. He needs everybody fully fit and sharp come the William Hill Premiership kick-off against Aberdeen on Monday, 4 August. Although there is no desire to use Premier Sports ties for experimenting, there will be a degree of rotation to keep Hearts fresh given the short turnaround between matches.

Two new recruits are poised for debuts in the shape of on-loan centre-back Stuart Findlay and Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis. Others on the bench at the weekend could find themselves promoted. “We will look at everybody and look at the numbers,” stated McInnes.

“I think, at this stage of the season, it's difficult for players to be at their best Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, so we'll probably freshen it up in some areas on Tuesday. Then we will get the benefit of doing that again on Saturday [against Stirling Albion. In certain areas we are a wee bit stronger than others, clearly. My thinking is that a few boys who didn’t start on Saturday will be involved on Tuesday.”

McInnes was pleased with Saturday’s central defensive pairing of Frankie Kent and Craig Halkett. Introducing Findlay, who was suspended against Dunfermline, is therefore not a straightforward task. “I wanted a clean sheet, and I thought we could have defended the situation a bit better when Dunfermline scored, but I thought Halkett and Kent were terrific,” added the manager.

“Stephen Kingsley comes on as well and gets a brilliant goal and shows his quality. I thought Harry Milne was good. I think, when you actually look at it, there were still a lot of positives and a lot of pluses. There are still things we can do better, clearly. Even if you change the team up on Tuesday, it's not really any real assessment of the players who are left out.”

Hearts tactics and team selection in Premier Sports Cup

One aspect which won’t change is Hearts’ desire to harass and press opponents when out of possession. It is a key aspect of McInnes’ approach which was evident against Dunfermline. “Yeah, I think the team we picked, we knew that Dunfermline's wing-backs had the responsibility to go forward because they've got good legs,” explained the head coach.

“It was their responsibility to jump to full-backs and we knew that our full-backs would get a lot of the ball, but we wanted to try and disrupt their back three. So, when their wing-backs jump forward, it then leaves them three for three against [James] Wilson, [Claudio] Braga and [Lawrence] Shankland.

“We wanted Braga to come off his shape from that left side and play like a No.10, we wanted James to stretch the game, and we wanted Lawrence to be that focal point. We actually did so much of that right in the first period, and we get the goal with two or three other chances. Lawrence would probably take his chance to pull back early on, so we had a couple of chances early on in the game. A lot of what we were asking for in terms of the press was good.

“Funnily enough, the one time we didn't really get the press right, we were a wee bit late to the party and they scored from it. So we are either all in for the press, or we were all out and we stay calm. The goal we lost is just a bit too simplistic for my liking.

“For all the chances and decent play we had and crosses into their box, I think in terms of crosses we had loads of penalty box entries, loads of what I was looking for in terms of trying to put the opposition under pressure. For all that, we still went at level at half-time and that was disappointing.”

