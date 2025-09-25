Hearts and Hibs have both been debated as having the potential to get above Rangers this season.

A former Scotland international reckons Hearts and Hibs are benefitingg from a similar transfer approach - as the Jambos are tipped to have the Premiership’s second place firmly in their sights.

Amid a calamitous start to the season at Ibrox, debate has sprung over whether Hearts or Hibs could fill the void in second spot, or possibly push champions Celtic for title glory. Tynecastle investor Tony Bloom declared earlier this season that he’d like a Premiership trophy in the cabinet within a decade and sees no reason why second shouldn’t be an aspiration this campaign.

Hearts currently sit on 13 points and nine clear of the Light Blues after an extensive recruitment drive was coupled with retaining key stars like Lawrence Shankland, while Hibs were last year’s third force in the top flight. Their start to the domestic season has been trickier, with one win and four draws, but they remain undefeated in a tightly-contested division. Alan Hutton has been watching over former side Rangers this term, while keeping a close eye on developments in Gorgie, also covering Hibs’ last two matches at Ibrox and in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Falkirk as a pundit.

Alan Hutton on Hearts finishing above Rangers

The ex-Scotland international believes Hearts can realistically dream of finishing second this year with Bloom’s plan off to a bright start, and impressive transfer business, but consistency remains a lingering question. Speaking with BetWright, Hutton said: “I think it bodes well for the league that those two teams are up there challenging. I think it makes them more competitive and ultimately better for the fans that are sitting watching at home.

“I think from a Hearts perspective, I think there's definitely a possibility. I know what Tony Bloom said, it's a 10-year plan, but it seems to have fast-forwarded a lot from the start of the season. I think Derek McInnes went in there and really hit the ground running. I know at the start of the season, the performances, it was more like a build-up to the Rangers game. I think the recruitment has been really good and with what I seen at Ibrox, I thought there's a possibility there.

“With the core group that they have, and then adding the players into the mix, I thought they were excellent, especially the first half. They were dominant, they were aggressive, creating opportunities, retaining obviously Shankland within that squad who's going to get you goals.

Can Hibs finish above Rangers and Hearts this season

“I think there's a real good mix there. So if they continue in the form that they are on, there's no reason why they can't go and challenge. But the big question mark there is, can they do it for the length of a season? They're going to have to go and prove that ultimately, so it's down to them.”

When it comes to Hibs, he believes the Easter Road side and their rivals from Gorgie have shared the same the quality over mass quantity approach in the market. That has impressed Hutton, even if there are some defensive issues to sort. He added: “From a Hibs point of view, I really like what David Gray's done from last season into this one. I know probably the start hasn't been what he's wanted, picking up too many draws.

“But I think, again, keeping the core group and adding some quality to that is going to stand them in good stead moving forward. The only problem I really see from Hibs this season is maybe defensively. They've been chasing too many games, a little bit open, conceding goals before half-time and after is something they're going to have to sort out.”