One pundit has weighed in on Rangers and Celtic possibly being split this term - with both Hearts and Hibs holding potential to do so.

Both sides of the Edinburgh rivalry have been fancied to fight for third place in the Premiership this season. The Jambos have started the season in strong fashion and currently sit on 13 points, joint top and five points ahead of Dundee United in third. Hibs are a place below and undefeated, albeit with one win from their five games, and discussion has moved from finishing best of the rest to splitting Rangers or Celtic.

The Hoops are favourites to retain their league crown but Rangers are 11th and on four points with five games played amid a calamitous league start for new head coach Russell Martin. Pat Nevin has been looking over the Scottish game and believes either of Hearts, Hibs and Dundee United could leave counterparts in Glasgow red-faced by defying big budget spending to move into the top two.

Pat Nevin on Hearts and Hibs splitting the Old Firm

Speaking to BetIdeas, the former Scotland and Chelsea star said: “I will not be surprised this season if Hearts, Hibs or Dundee United manage to split the Old Firm. I won't be surprised this year. It's a lot to do with those three teams I mentioned. They're actually pretty good now. They have improved massively.

“This year could be one of the most enjoyable years the Scottish Premiership will have had for decades because some of the teams are actually now much closer together and Celtic and Rangers aren't as strong as they have been in the past. So actually it could be a really good season this season.”

Rangers recently lost to Hearts 2-0 at Ibrox but won by the same scoreline against Hibs last Saturday in a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final. Speaking before the Hearts clash, Ibrox head coach Martin said of the Old Firm possibly being split this season: "I think the more strength you have in Scotland with teams, the better it is for Scottish football. So I’m pretty sure Derek (McInnes) will be telling his players and his team that there’s an opportunity for them this season, for sure.

Russell Martin on Rangers being overtaken in second

“I think it’s up to us to make sure that it doesn’t become that. It’s as simple as that. We have to make sure that we’re there. And as long as we are, I don’t have to focus on anyone else. As long as we’re where we want to be come the end of the season, which is at the top, then I don’t think we have to worry about any other club or any other team, really.

“Hearts have been good. They’re been really good. Really forward-thinking, play forward quickly, run forward, work really hard, a really aggressive team. You can see why they’ve started the season so well, with energy early on in the season.

“So yeah, it’ll be a tough test, but I think, like I say, we have everyone. We have to try and turn the game into the one that we want to as quickly as we can, play the game that we want to as much as we can. I think the players will be ready for that.”