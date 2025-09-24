The quirky new Hearts book full of history and happiness

Tynecastle past and present captured through goalkeeping shirts

A new Hearts book is available this weekend as author Grant Young takes his niche market to a different level. Having written 51 Shirts in 2022, Young’s second publication is We’re In Safe Hands. It chronicles the Edinburgh club’s goalkeepers through images of their shirts down the years and is certain to prove popular with fellow supporters.

The collection of match-worn goalkeeper shirts celebrates legendary Hearts goalkeepers and their iconic kits from the 1950s to the present day. Images and stories are told by the keepers themselves, offering plenty nostalgia for anyone of a maroon persuasion.

Hearts are launching the book with a special event at Tynecastle Park this Friday evening, tickets for which are available here: We’re In Safe Hands. Young, an avid football shirt collector, spoke to the Edinburgh News to explain the motivation behind his latest production.

“During 2022, one of my mates was moving down to London and he knew I collected match-worn shirts, specifically Hearts ones,” he said. “I’ve probably got over 400 now. He asked what I was going to do with all the shirts and suggested I write a book. I was like: ‘Don’t think I could write a book.’ I thought about it more and sent a couple of draft chapters off to some sports publishers, not expecting anything back.

“Pitch Publishing replied within three days and said it was a great idea. So they published my first book, 51 Shirts. It was based on 51 shirts I had in my collection with a wee story on each one. The book was out within six months and did really well. It won Best Illustrated Book from The Sunday Times despite being up against the England shirt book at the time.

“When all that died down, I was thinking whether I could do something else. That’s when I thought about the goalkeeping shirts idea. I thought it was maybe a wee bit niche, but as long as you have a decent amount of interested people then it’s a decent start. You can link a shirt to a specific keeper, a specific game or a specific season.

“For example, there are almost two parts to Craig Gordon because of his two different spells with Hearts. There are guys like Gary O’Connor and Mark Cairns, who only played a couple of games for the club but went on to have decent careers elsewhere. We brought it all together and, again, Pitch Publishing were happy to do it. I got a lot of time with the keepers and they all seemed a really decent bunch.

“It’s been a labour of love for me. It’s such a buzz as a fan to sit down with somebody like Zander Clark and he is just blethering away about his shirts. I started going to Hearts games aged seven with my Dad. I collected lots of things, not just football things. For my Christmas one year, my wife got me a sponsorship for Ricardo Fuller’s shirt so I got that at the end of that season [2001/02]. When I got that, I became obsessed. You could pick up shirts for very reasonable prices back then on Ebay and other outlets. Now it’s more expensive because more people are collecting.”

Young detailed the sales figures for his first book as publishers were forced to do three different print runs. “The first print of 51 Shirts was 1,000 and that sold out. The second print was about 750 and that sold out. They are now on their third print so it has probably sold 2,500 to 3,000 copies,” he said.

“Hearts have exclusivity for this new book until November. You can get it in the club shop from Saturday. The book will then be released publicly and hopefully it will sell quite a lot ahead of Christmas. A book on goalkeeping shirts is really niche but it’s amazing how many people out there collect football shirts. I’ve had quite a lot of feedback from people who bought the first book and aren’t Hearts fans but they love the concept.

“I got messages from people on X asking how to get a book published so I probably helped a few people out. It’s just about taking that jump and going for it. For me, it was always more about the pictures. The guy who illustrated this for me, Duncan Olner, did an amazing job. I had a specific vision of opening up a page and seeing the stitching in the older shirts. It’s almost like you can feel it or touch it. With his help, it was exactly how I wanted it to look and I felt really proud of it.”

