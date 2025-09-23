England’s top-flight sides want Scotland youth Keir McMeekin

Manchester City and Manchester United are competing to sign teenage Hearts midfielder Keir McMeekin along with Brighton and Hove Albion. The Edinburgh News has learned that City and others have now lodged offers with the Tynecastle hierarchy, with Liverpool also scouting McMeekin following his rapid rise through the Riccarton youth academy. The youngster is yet to make any decision on his future.

McMeekin and his family visited Manchester for a tour of City’s plush facilities as English Premier League sides look to tempt him south of the Border. He is exploring his options at this point and also travelled to two other top-flight teams in England for talks as he weighs up his next move. City are one of several clubs to make a formal offer to Hearts to cover training compensation for the talented 15-year-old.

Tynecastle officials want to keep him and have put forward an attractive contract offer of their own to be signed when he turns 16. McMeekin is attracting attention from across the country after progressing to the fringes of the Hearts first-team squad. He cannot sign a professional contract in Scotland until his 16th birthday next February, but is eligible to join an English side before then on a scholarship. He is a Scottish Under-17 internationalist earning rave reviews for his performances and remains committed to Hearts for the moment.

The midfielder, pictured above, is in the Edinburgh club’s B team squad for tonight’s KDM Evolution Challenge Cup match at Queen of the South. He also trains regularly with the first team. He featured in closed-door bounce games with Derek McInnes’ senior side this season, including against Ayr United last week at Tynecastle.

Under FIFA rules on player development, Hearts will be due compensation if McMeekin leaves as he has been part of their academy system since joining from Fife-based Duloch Juniors at the age of seven. They want him to stay and continue his footballing education at Riccarton, hence the offer of a professional contract.

It remains to be seen if the player will seek pastures new in England or sign a long-term deal with Hearts early next year. Several young players have progressed from the Riccarton academy into the Tynecastle first-team squad in recent years, including striker James Wilson, defender Adam Forrester, plus midfielders Macaulay Tait, Finlay Pollock and Aidan Denholm.

Wilson rejected advances from Manchester United, Aston Villa and Leeds United to sign a professional contract with Hearts at the age of 16. He became the youngest senior Scotland internationalist in history earlier this year when national coach Steve Clarke gave him his first cap against Greece at Hampden Park aged 18 years and 17 days.

Hearts right-back Peter Kellock is another 15-year-old attracting significant interest from major English clubs. He has played for Scotland at Under-15 level and is due to turn 16 in January. Tynecastle officials are also keen to sign him on professional terms at the earliest opportunity, but know they face competition.

