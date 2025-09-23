Hearts set to get stronger for a Premiership challenge

SPFL returns this week when Falkirk visit Tynecastle

Comfort and security for Hearts stems from the fact they currently sit joint-top of the Premiership without being at full strength. Some experienced players are injured, new signings are still settling, and more recruits will arrive. Nonetheless, Derek McInnes has managed to effect a rise to the summit of the Scottish Professional Football League pyramid at a club which finished seventh last season.

It is quite a feat. Heartening, if you’ll pardon the pun, for supporters to realise that their team can still improve while striving to keep pace with Celtic. Hearts are now nine points ahead of Rangers and 12 above Aberdeen after an exhilarating win at Ibrox in their last fixture. Strange as it looks, those two clubs are now second-bottom and bottom of the league respectively approaching this weekend’s fixtures.

The campaign is still in its infancy with only a handful of games played by each team, so it is far too early for anyone to get carried away. That said, Hearts can be confident that the coming weeks will only see their ultra-competitive squad improve for various reasons.

Firstly, defenders Jamie McCart and Christian Borchgrevink are fit again after ankle and thigh injuries. McCart’s experience adds another useful player to the central defensive department, while Borchgrevink’s return might help what seems to be a perennially-problematical right-back position at Tynecastle Park. Behind them, the German goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow is also likely to get stronger and sharper after a promising debut at Ibrox.

Next month should see centre-back Frankie Kent and new Brazilian midfielder Eduardo Ageu return from injury. Kent’s knee and Ageu’s hamstring will sideline them into October and, again, both players will improve Hearts when fit again. Goalkeeper Craig Gordon should do likewise when he recovers from a hamstring issue to challenge Schwolow and fellow Scotland internationalist Zander Clark. It is also hoped that young midfielder Finlay Pollock can work his way back to full fitness given time.

Underlining the talent within McInnes’ 29-man squad is the sight of the Hearts substitutes’ bench and, beyond that, the players left sitting in the stand each week. Recent matches showed various faces not stripped, including Australian midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof, Scotland international striker James Wilson, Norwegian midfielder Sander Kartum, plus recent signings Sabah Kerjota and Pierre Landry Kabore.

It is a difficult, probably impossible, task for McInnes to manage game time and keep every player happy. He is rightly concerned with winning matches first and foremost. Evidence so far suggests his judgment is sound. Hearts have played 10 competitive games in season 2025/26, winning eight and drawing one. Their only defeat came on penalties to St Mirren in last month’s Premier Sports Cup last-16 tie.

Looking ahead, McInnes must anticipate squad numbers increasing again soon. The Kazakhstan international winger Islam Chesnokov is due to arrive in Scotland in early December after signing a pre-contract agreement with Hearts earlier this year. He is another exciting prospect, although he won’t be able to register to play for the Edinburgh club until the transfer window opens in January. Any further new additions at that point will depend on existing players’ form and fitness, with Hearts having spent beyond their budget welcoming 11 new arrivals during the summer.

Either way, there is plenty cause for optimism in Gorgie. Hearts look pretty convincing in the Premiership so far, and are poised to get stronger in the weeks ahead. Falkirk visit Tynecastle on Saturday and then Hibs follow seven days later. October and November could be pivotal months for McInnes as exisiting players regain fitness and a new one checks in.

