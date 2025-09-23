Islam Chesnokov's Hearts arrival date revealed amid budget and transfer plans

Kazakhstan international winger is due in Edinburgh before the year ends

Islam Chesnokov’s anticipated arrival date at Hearts is early December as the winger nears the end of his time in his native Kazakhstan. His contract at Tobol Kostanay expires on 31 October and he will then be given time off to recuperate from a demanding Kazakhstan Premier League season before travelling to Edinburgh to begin a new chapter of his career.

Chesnokov, 25, signed a pre-contract with Hearts earlier this year, with Tynecastle officials trying to bring him to Scotland during both the January and summer transfer windows. Tobol wanted to keep him to help their league title challenge, so he will depart Kostanay when his deal ends.

He will not be available to play for Hearts until the January transfer window opens, which is the first point the Scottish Football Association can accept new registrations. That could mean a debut against Livingston on 3 January. Tynecastle head coach Derek McInnes explained the situation on Premier Sports’ Scottish Football Social Club.

“We would ideally have liked to get him in before the window closed there in the summer,” he said. “We fully believe that Chesnokov playing off that right-hand side, and playing anywhere really across the front line, will give us something a bit different as well.

“A Kazakhstani international, playing at a good level for a period of time. We feel he's ahead of some of the boys that we've brought in - in terms of the levels and in terms of the experience. For some of them, there was that understanding when you bring them in that it's a bit of time to nurture them and get them up to it. But I think Chesnokov is a couple of steps ahead of the level of some of the lads we signed. So I think he's one that can come and hit the ground running.

“The last discussions I had with the boy himself were prior to the window closing just to see if there was anything that could be done, but obviously his club are in charge of that situation. They're going for a title, it's not really in their interest to cash in on him, and we have to be patient with that one. Obviously, I get sent all the clips from the weekend games, whether it's all our loan players and certainly Chesnokov. Chesnokov and others are ones that we get sent to us to watch and get that regular update.”

Chesnokov will be able to train with the Hearts squad as soon as he arrives. He will also be able to take part in training games or bounce matches. McInnes was asked if there were any rules preventing the player joining in sessions at Riccarton. “No, I don't think so,” he said. “I think the kind of rule of thumb with all that is he finishes in October. He gets a bit of a break maybe through November, and then the intention, I think, is for him to join us in December, all being well.

“He is signed, he just can't play until January when the window opens. We just want to try and make sure he is as fully prepared and as ready as he can be for us really in that first game proper in January.”

New signings and transfer talks at Tynecastle

Chesnokov will be the 12th new signing at Hearts under McInnes’ stewardship following the 11 players recruited over the summer. Plans for the January transfer window are being discussed but management are aware that their first-team squad currently contains 29 players.

“Defensively, we seem okay in numbers,” explained McInnes. “Obviously, we want to try and give everybody an opportunity to see how we go between now and then. Particularly some of the newer lads to settle. I think [Eduardo] Ageu gives us something different, and I think Chesnokov really nails down that wide-right position. We've got [Sabah] Kerjota who can play there as well and we're trying to work him towards getting to find his feet and give us more of an impact there.

“The recruitment team asked last week: ‘Is there anything really pressing for January?' And at this moment you'd have to say ‘no’, but that can change through injuries, form. Maybe just - depending on where we are in the league - we can give everyone else a bit of a jag. But there are a few players currently out of contract in the summer and we'll try and get round to addressing some of those as well.”

Ageu, the Brazilian midfielder, cost Hearts a reported £1.7m from Santa Clara last month, which is by some distance the Gorgie club’s record transfer deal. He is currently injured after aggravating a hamstring on his debut against Livingston. McInnes has guided Hearts to joint-top of the Premiership alongside Celtic after five games and was asked whether new investor Tony Bloom may wish the club to spend more in January to challenge the league champions.

“Possibly,” he said. “I mean, obviously it's a board decision and the club have to see where it's at. It'd be nice to be having that type of conversation in January, but we're still a long way off from that. I think there's nothing wrong with being excited about that and the potential of the team and the potential of what the season looks like, but I'm just at pains to stress that we're coming from a long way back. We were bottom six last year. We've got a lot to do.”

It is unlikely that the kind of sum spent on Ageu will be repeated this season. “I don't know. These types of conversations haven't been, had to be honest,” remarked McInnes. “We also have got a budget to try and work towards and we are over budget at the minute so the club have got to feel the pain of that a wee bit. But obviously the club are in a hurry, with Tony Bloom and Jamestown driving that, and we want to try and be as strong as you can as quickly as you can.

“The answer is: I don't know. On numbers, obviously Kenny Vargas goes out, a few lads moved on and with the one or two that we've got, the squad is still probably one or two ahead of what we need. But things can change. Maybe players not getting regular game time might want to try and look to do something else. But as a manager, all you're looking for is to try and be stronger at the end of the window - whether that's spending money, or whether it's just being really strategic in the market and bringing good free transfers in, or good loans and pre-contracts.”

