Scotland international goalkeeper is working to return to action

Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon received positive news following his latest injury scan, which showed no serious damage to his hamstring. Medical staff confirmed that the 42-year-old’s issue will not sideline him long-term as he continues working towards a return to competitive football.

Gordon has not played any meaningful game since Hearts’ 3-1 win at Ross County on 3 May this year. He suffered a neck and shoulder injury which caused him to miss pre-season but had been edging towards full fitness in recent weeks. He managed 45 minutes in a closed-door bounce match against Dunfermline at the start of this month, however a hamstring problem arose during a Riccarton training session the following week.

Hearts chose to send the Scotland internationalist for a scan to determine the full extent of the damage, and the images confirmed nothing major. Gordon will continue taking his recovery at a steady pace and won’t be rushed back into action, though.

New goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow enjoyed a successful debut in Hearts’ 2-0 win over Rangers and is expected to keep his place against Falkirk this weekend. Zander Clark had been first-choice in goal this season but was on the bench at Ibrox as he competes to regain a starting place. Harry Stone is also part of the first-team squad, with Ryan Fulton and Liam McFarlane recovering from injury.

Other players are gradually reappearing on the Riccarton training pitches. Head coach Derek McInnes has welcomed back centre-back Jamie McCart following an ankle injury in July. He made his first appearance of the season as a late substitute against Rangers and is in contention for more game time against Falkirk.

Hearts are hopeful that the versatile Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee will be available for that fixture. He underwent a scan on his foot following pain from the plantar fascia tissue which forced him off against Rangers. Like Gordon, there is no obvious damage so McEntee has continued resting and receiving treatment over the last week with Hearts inactive due to the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals.

The 24-year-old is already an important member of McInnes’ team due to his ability to operate in midfield, central defence and at right-back. He played right-back at Ibrox and will be eager to retain his place against Falkirk. If he is unavailable, the Norwegian Christian Borchgrevink is fit again after a thigh injury. Austrian centre-back Michael Steinwender is also able to deputise in that position.

Defender Frankie Kent won’t feature again until well into October after surgery on his cartilage last week. Thankfully, his injury is not as bad as Hearts initially feared. The surgery went well and the Englishman is on track to return within the next four to six weeks. He will first recover and then hope to return to full training around early to mid-October.

The Brazilian midfielder Eduardo Ageuo will also be missing into next month because of a hamstring injury. Hearts are hopeful he will be able to return to action soon after an impressive debut against Livingston following his record transfer from the Portuguese club Santa Clara.

