The Fair Game Index looks to dig into what a well-run club looks like, and identify ways these clubs be spotted and then rewarded. The number of touchpoints clubs are being rated on has shot up from 2023, rising from 80 to 226. Financial sustainability; good governance; equality and ethical standards; and fan and community engagement are the areas that are judged.

Celtic are in first place with a score on 80.6 out of 100, with Tottenham in second with 68.2. It’s Hearts who take a spot on the podium with 66.9, ahead of Man Utd on 65.4. Hibs sit fifth with 63.1 one and ahead of Aberdeen, St Mirren, Motherwell, Kilmarnock and Cambridge United, who make up the top 10.

For finance, Hearts scored 31/40, 22.4/30 for governance, 5.8/20 for EDI and 6.10 for fan and community engagement. Hibs hit 27.6, 20.2, 7.0 and 8.3 respectively in those categories, the Easter Road club drawing with Stenhousemuir for the top team for fan and community engagement across Scotland.

Niall Couper, CEO of Fair Game, said: “This is the most comprehensive analysis yet of what it means to be a well-run club. The results are pretty clear: Scottish football is better run than England. With a large number of clubs either being PLCs or fan-owned, the nation has developed a healthy culture of good governance and transparency.

“However, there is no room for complacency. When it comes to equality and ethical standards the results are disappointing to say the least – only Celtic managing to get over half marks.

“What is important, is the Scottish football authorities have the chance to learn from England, not repeat their mistakes, and build a stronger future for the game north of the border. We will be launching Fair Game Scotland in the next few weeks to campaign for a fairer future for football in Scotland.”