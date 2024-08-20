Miller in action against Celtic's Daizen Maeda on Sunday. | SNS Group

Miller declares: ‘Mistakes are killing us - but it WILL click.’

Lewis Miller is a fairly open sort of bloke. A typically bluff Aussie character who makes no attempt to hide his feelings.

When he talks about individual errors “killing” Hibs at the moment, then, you can almost feel the pain in his voice. Spend more than a few minutes chatting with the rampaging right back, however, and another emotion will continually pop up in conversation.

Positivity? Optimism? It’s more than that, mate. Call it genuine, bona fide, 100 per cent certified belief that this group of players can turn things around.

Yeah, yeah, we know. Miller is the first to admit that fans stewing over three successive losses will be in no mood to hear about soaring confidence in a group of players culpable for those defeats. He’s smart enough to read the room.

Even as he visibly winces when discussing the howlers that have contributed to Hibs losing to St Mirren (once) and Celtic (twice) over the past three weekends, however, he keeps coming back to this faith in what David Gray and his coaching team are building. With a little help from a lot of new recruits.

Revealing how Gray had addressed his troops in the away dressing room after Sunday’s disappointing 3-1 loss, a Premier Cup Sports defeat made all the more painful by the self-inflicted nature of the third goal conceded just as Hibs were beginning to unnerve their hosts, Miller said: “I think we’re very close to getting it right. Honestly. Even at 2-1 against Celtic, you could feel the tension rising in the home support.

“Our fans were great at Celtic, honestly. They always give us so much. We’re going to need them but, when they push us, you can definitely feel that energy on the pitch.

“And it will click. I know it’s coming. Obviously, it’s been a very frustrating start to the season.

“But the gaffer said to us after the game that we just have to let everything pass us by now. Start afresh, do what we can for ourselves and for the team.

“Individual mistakes are just killing us at the moment. We’ve done that twice in two weeks now.

“I honestly think that, if we get rid of those mistakes, we have a fighting chance. Even against Celtic.

“You can see that we’re all giving everything we’ve got. But as soon as we go two goals down again, it gives us a mountain to climb. Celtic could just touch the brakes, keep possession and leave us chasing shadows. It’s frustrating, because those moments in the game are killing us at the moment.

“But we are so close to turning it around. We just need to put on the pressure and get that extra goal, make any opponent feel that they’re in a game.”

All focus immediately switches to Saturday’s visit of Dundee. Even without the sub-plot involving Dens Park favourite – and Hibs target – Luke McCowan, there won’t be a shortage of narratives before, during and after this clash.

Invited to explain how players find switching up from facing Celtic’s Champions League regulars to welcoming a team like the Dark Blues, Miller cautioned against any assumptions about this weekend’s visitors, declaring: “We can’t write anyone off in our position, right? We’ve had a rough start to our season – and Dundee have started quite hot.

“Dundee were really sharp last season, as well. They put the pressure on us early. They were a good playing side, liked to play through the middle and get it out wide.

“I saw the Dundee derby, which was a very intense, very quick game. We have the players and the ability to match that. It’s just a matter of keeping our focus.

“So it’s going to be tough. I’m glad it’s going to be at home, with our fans backing us. Because like I said, we do hear them, and it does have an effect on us.

“Once we get one win, it’s all going to flow from there. We’ve got to have the mentality that we put everything aside, go win this game – get our first win in the league and put ourselves in a positive mindset.

“I think getting the first goal would make a difference. Get that goal and you can really put the pressure on the other team, instead of us having to chase the game. We’ve got the ability to do it.”

One of the few positives to be gleaned from Sunday’s game was the goal scored by Mykola Kuharevich to bring Hibs back into the contest at just 2-1 down. With the Ukrainian striker getting fitter with every outing, Kieron Bowie getting more game time under his belt and – possibly most impressively of all, given his lack of competitive action since May – Nicky Devlin playing for 45 minutes at Celtic Park, Gray is at least beginning to assemble more options in the attacking third.

Myko Kuharevich's goal-scoring performance was a bright spot on a gloomy day for Hibs. | SNS Group

Miller said: “Big Myko was really physical against Celtic. The gaffer told us we would provide that, because we needed that physical presence with Martin Boyle running off him.

“He did his job very well. If he continues to do that and he’s going to lock in that position – and we’re still fighting for positions, seeing who is going to play where – then he’ll have earned it.

“I’ve been really impressed with Myko. As a defender, he’s just that really reliable out ball, someone who did it beautifully at Celtic. He needs to maintain those standards all season, which is the challenge for all of us.

“I think the signings we’ve made are good. Now it’s just a matter of gelling everything together.

“A 3-1 loss to Celtic at their home, obviously you are always disappointed with a loss. You never go into a game expecting to lose, right?

“But I didn’t think we looked too out of place in spells. The players we’ve brought in are only going to help us as we move forward.

“I feel really positive. I know I keep saying that. And it’s hard to explain it when we’ve lost three weeks in a row. But we’re just so close to clicking, honestly.”