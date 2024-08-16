Bowie in action against Celtic last weekend. | SNS Group

‘I can see them playing together,’ says Gray as he builds up to Celtic clash

Hibernian’s No. 9 has left the building. Who will fill the gap left by Dylan Vente’s departure? Hold the cheap punchlines. And accept that it doesn’t take a footballing genius to identify the most obvious contenders.

Neither Keiron Bowie nor Mykola Kuharevich is likely to demand a change of shirt number so soon after signing; the faff involved in reprinting replica jerseys mean they’re almost duty bound to stick with their designations – 20 and 99 respectively – for the year. But both are strikers at heart. Each has made it clear that they want to fill the glamour role of centre forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs boss David Gray says he could easily see both playing together in a front pairing likely to give central defenders conniptions. Yet, without adopting a ‘two men enter, one man leaves’ approach to training sessions, he’s also happy to encourage a bit of healthy competition between the two challengers for top billing at the business end of his team.

“I think any forward player probably wants to be that No. 9,” said Gray. “If they’ve got the traits to play up there, they want to play up there.

“That’s just strikers. You want to be the main man; you want to score the goals and win the games.

“It’s great to have those options. I talk about the flexibility we need all the time – and that’s great.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can see Kieron and Myko playing together, 100 per cent. Because that gives you something completely different.

“I see them both being able to play that single striker, as well. So depending on what else is available, that can happen. But it will also depend on who we’re playing against.

“Some games, it will be better suited to have two more physical strikers. Or we might want more width in the game, so you just play with one No.9. So having that flexibility is great.

“But it’s also competition. If the best formation to play for a game is, for example, a 4-3-3 because that gets the best out of us, the No. 9 in form and playing best at the time will stay there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s up to the guy not starting to move him. They hopefully then drive each other on if it’s one or the other. Or they can play together.

“It’s great to have that. Because I know both will back themselves to get into the team and stay there.”

Kuharevich is back for a second loan spell at Hibs. | SNS Group

Bowie’s physicality surprised a few – not least Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, a man not easily moved by opponents – when he came off the bench in the second half on Sunday. Gray loves the fact that the former Raith Rovers youngster actively seems to enjoy the physical side of football.

The fact that Bowie can also play on either flank gives the Hibs gaffer options. Signed on a four-year contract and costing somewhere in the region of £600,000 in fees paid to Fulham, the former Scotland Under-21 international will get plenty of opportunities to play his way into the affections of Easter Road regulars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kuharevich is already familiar to most, courtesy of his injury-affected loan spell with Hibs back in season 2022-23. On loan from Swansea, the 23-year-old Ukrainian has already impressed Gray, featuring as a sub away to St Mirren and then starting against Celtic.

The Hibs manager, who takes his team to Celtic Park on Premier Sports Cup duty this Sunday, said: “You’ve seen it in glimpses at the weekend. Myko brings us physicality and can be a focal point for us.

“He demonstrated that when he was here in his previous loan spell. But I think he’s actually improved since then. He’s more mature, he’s developed a lot. Even simple things like his English being miles better, it means there are conversations I can have with him, so his understanding of the game improves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve had more conversations with him already, talking about the tactical side of the game and the areas he can improve, than I did in the whole time he was here on loan last time. Even though he was great to work with then, which was why I wanted to bring him back.

“He’s a bit of an all-rounder in terms of playing that No. 9 role. A good touch, quick – and he’s good off both feet. He can actually head the ball as well, so he’s got a bit of everything, really. We need to get him up to speed and get the best out of him.”

Against Celtic on their own patch, in a last-16 tie where Hibs are expected to simply turn up, curl up and take a beating, having a physical, talented target man who can stretch play, engage defenders and relieve pressure will be crucial to changing those expectations. And, of course, a proper No. 9 isn’t happy until they’ve scored a goal.

This weekend may prove too soon for both of the out-and-out centre forwards now available to Gray, with each finding his own way back to full match sharpness. But the presence of Kuharevich and/or Bowie at least gives the visitors a slugger’s chance at Celtic Park. And the promise of more sustained firepower in the season ahead.