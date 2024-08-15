Staying grounded: Rudi Molotnikov tangles with Celtic's Alistair Johnston in Sunday's 2-0 home loss to the champions. | SNS Group

Gaffer Gray has upgraded his attacking options with recruitment burst

Hibs youngster Rudi Molotnikov has been hailed as the “biggest attacking threat” available to David Gray during his team’s rocky start to the season. And rookie head coach Gray insists the teenager is more than capable of retaining his place despite the club’s recent recruitment surge.

With Junior Hoilett, Nicky Cadden, Kieron Bowie and Mykola Kuharevich all signed in the space of a week, followed by the arrival of Celtic midfielder Hyeokkyu Kwon, competition for places – especially in the attacking third - is being deliberately cranked up as Gray looks to raise standards across the board. Academy product Molotnikov was given his debut by Lee Johnson and made his first senior start under Nick Montgomery but was loaned out to Stirling Albion for the second half of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old has been a regular under new boss Gray, starting all six competitive fixtures to date, becoming the established first-choice left winger. With Hoilett and Elie Youan both nearing fitness, Cadden likely to be on the bench against Celtic this Sunday, Jair Tavares and Harry McKirdy in reserve, and Martin Boyle also able to switch flanks, Molotnikov is taking nothing for granted.

Yet Gray, who moved the youngster into his more recognised position as an attacking central midfielder late in last weekend’s home loss to the Hoops, is adamant that the Scotland Under-19 international will remain in contention, declaring: “One hundred per cent, there is a place for him. I think I’ve demonstrated that already, when you look at the players he’s keeping out of the side at the moment – players he’s kept out of the team for the whole of pre-season and the season to date.

“I think Rudi is someone who was given the opportunity. And he’s taken it.

“He has probably been our biggest attacking threat since the start of the season. And credit to him for taking his opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Listen, he’s a young boy. He’s going to have inconsistencies. He’s going to have highs and lows.

“But he’s enjoying his football at the moment. He’s experienced something again, at the weekend there, that was new to him – playing against a team like Celtic. How do you cope with facing such good opposition? I thought he coped quite well.”

Molotnikov looked very much at ease when given a brief run-out in the No. 10 role against Celtic last weekend, as Gray made a series of substitutions late in a 2-0 loss. And the gaffer believes that could be the best position for the hot prospect. Eventually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought he was positive when he went into the middle,” said Gray, familiar with the player’s development through his coaching roles under four different managers, the former Scottish Cup-winning captain adding: “Longer term, that’s probably where his best position is.

“But he was very effective for us off that left-hand side. He shows that with the pace and power he’s got.

“He’s a versatile footballer. He’s enjoying his football. And I’m enjoying having him here every day in training, playing with that intensity all the time.”