'Youngest ever' Hibs debutant loaned out to Spartans to get game time

SNS Group

Prize asset Whittaker will still train with Gray’s first-team group

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs hope Rory Whittaker getting regular game time for Spartans will help him fulfil the potential that saw the 16-year-old become the youngest debutant in club history. And boss David Gray says the right back NEEDS to be “tested physically” on a regular basis.

Whittaker is still very highly regarded within the Hibs hierarchy, who see him as a potential first-team star in due course – which is one of the reasons they’ve insisted that he still train with the group at East Mains. Handed his debut in September 23 after being promoted to the senior squad by then-boss Nick Montgomery, he has struggled to get game time under Gray, with Lewis Miller, Chris Cadden and Kanayo Megwa – who was on loan at Airdrie last season – all ahead of him in the pecking order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray said joining Dougie Samuel’s League Two side was the perfect move at the right time for Whittaker, who started his organised football with Spartans before joining the Hibs academy, the gaffer saying: “Rory is a young player that has continued to impress me in pre-season, but due to the number of options we have at right-back, his game-time would be limited. Rory needs to be tested physically week in, week out, and I’m sure he will relish this challenge.”

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay commented: “This is an important development loan for Rory and gives him the opportunity to play regularly at a competitive level. We do a lot of work on our player development plans and this loan will enable Rory to develop certain areas of his game, whilst show off some of his strengths.

“He will continue to train with us at HTC, which means he still gets time with our coaches, and we can constantly monitor his progress. We believe Spartans are exactly the right kind of football club to work with for Rory’s development and I look forward to working with them on it.” Whittaker will celebrate his 17th birthday tomorrow. And he’ll go straight into the squad to face Bonnyrigg Rose.