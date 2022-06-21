Hearts hit biggest season ticket landmark in years as Jambos buy up seats at Tynecastle

Season tickets went on general sale at 9am this morning and more than 1,500 were sold within a matter of hours. The running total is currently the highest for 16 years following last season’s success for Robbie Neilson’s squad.

As players returned to Riccarton for the start of pre-season, fans are determined to secure their place to watch the 2022/23 Premiership campaign. Season tickets also guarantee a chance to buy seats for European and cup ties.

Hearts are prioritising home fans by selling season tickets for the Roseburn Stand which apply to all home league games including Celtic and Rangers but not Hibs.

Neilson explained that such backing is a major boost for his players. “The boys reported back for pre-season training today and to hear that we've already sold 14,000 season tickets is nothing short of incredible,” he told the club’s official website.

“It gives everyone here a huge lift ahead of what will be a massive season for the club. We've got so much to look forward to, not least European group stage football, and I want every season ticket holder to know that we'll be working tirelessly over the coming weeks to ensure we're ready from the first whistle.

“Can we get to 15,000 before our league opener against Ross County? I certainly wouldn't bet against it. The backing from the stands at Tynecastle is incredible and I'd like to thank you all for your ongoing support.”