Hearts hold talks to sign two players on new contracts

Head coach Steven Naismith is building for the long term

Hearts have held initial discussions with goalkeeper Zander Clark and midfielder Cammy Devlin about extending their contracts. The pair are both in the final year of their current agreements and Tynecastle management want them to stay beyond next summer.

Talks so far have seen Hearts officials intimate their desire to keep Clark and Devlin, but more discussions will be necessary to decide the specific details of any deals. Scotland internationalist Clark has been the club’s regular goalkeeper since Craig Gordon suffered a double leg-break in December 2022, whilst Australian cap Devlin is also an established member of the side.

“We’ve had some conversations,” Hearts head coach Steven Naismith told the Edinburgh News. “I wouldn’t say it’s at any stage with either player, but we have had conversations about our willingness to do something. We want to keep them. That will progress. I have repeatedly said that these conversations should happen now if we are looking to keep players with a year left on their contracts.”

Clark joined Hearts as a free agent in September 2022 after leaving St Johnstone and signed a three-year deal. Devlin arrived a year previously from Newcastle Jets on an initial three-year contract which was extended for a further 12 months.

Naismith stressed that keeping on top of club business such as contracts is an important part of his long-term plan. “I think the club has grown enough and there is a longer-term plan here that everybody is in alignment with,” he added. “There is an element of trust from the board down to the coaching staff. There is a trust from the football department down to the players that we want to build something that is bigger.

“I think we have shown that in the last year. We have done loads of work - whether it be recruitment or new contracts or whatever - to show the bigger picture. Those are two guys we do want to keep. We will see how that progresses.”