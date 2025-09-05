The former Jambos star was in the running for top job but will now be part of the backroom staff

Following Don Cowie’s dismissal from Ross County last month, Hearts legend, John Robertson took over the interim role at The Staggies as they aim for promotion back to the SPFL Premiership.

The Dingwall side remain winless in the Scottish Championship and went out the Premier Sports cup at the group stage. Robertson’s role as caretaker boss made him favourite for the top-job, however former Dundee manager, Tony Docherty was appointed instead this week.

The former Hearts striker will stay on in the Highlands, as part of his coaching staff. The pair will have a mountain to climb if they have promotion ambitions, as County currently sit 9th in the Championship table. Robertson narrowly missed out on what would’ve been his second spell as Ross County manager, however there appears to be no hard feelings towards Docherty, who will be keeping him on as a coach. He said: "Tony says he wants me to stay and the board are keen for me to stay.

Robertson full of praise for ‘brilliant appointment’ Docherty

“I am not going to rest on my laurels and will continue to work with commitment and passion, like I always do, and help Tony make this club a success. I was made aware at 6:30pm on Tuesday that Tony had been given the job, which is fantastic news for the club.

“It is a brilliant appointment of a really experienced manager who won the Scottish manager of the year award two years ago. He kept Dundee in the Premiership last year and it was a surprising decision by Dundee to sack him. So for us to get him is incredible and he wants to come straight into it which is perfect and ideal. Tony will be in charge on Saturday and I am there to help him."

Docherty prepares Staggies for ‘high-tempo’ football

After being sacked by Dundee in June last year, Docherty is excited to be back in football, as he prepares to implement his style of play at County. He said: "I'm proud of my time at Dundee. We finished in the top six in the first season and I think I helped the development of players there. The reaction I got on Sunday meant a lot to me, I was a bit choked up by it to be honest. I'd like to thank the supporters there for that.

"It's about the future now and hopefully I can get that synergy and support going between the players and supporters here. The way to do that is with an identity and playing style. I want to create one that's front-foot, attacking football at a high tempo. The things you learn as well is you have to be well-organised and set behind the ball as well. I want to get the fans playing a real part here but we have to do that by being aggressive and giving them those triggers.

"We want this to be somewhere players come to develop and the people I like working with are the ones who want to come in every day desperate to get better. It's very much a Premiership set-up here and as soon as I had that initial contact with Roy MacGregor and Steven Ferguson, I had a good feeling about it."

First up for Docherty’s Ross County is Arbroath this Saturday as The Staggies aim to get their first win of the new season.