Hearts in Stephen Kinglsey boost ahead of derby as defender returns in bounce game - Cammy Devlin given run out in win over Dundee

Stephen Kingsley returned from missing the last two Hearts games in the bounce game v Dundee. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Robbie Neilson’s men face Hibs at Tynecastle Park a week on Sunday with the home tickets already snapped up.

Devlin completed his switch to Hearts from Newcastle Jets on transfer deadline day and spoke about his excitement at potentially being involved in the game.

He was given a run out, playing most of the match, as the Gorgie side defeated Dundee at the Oriam.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Kingsley also started having missed the last two matches with twenty two different players involved, including Taylor Moore.

Hearts had to come from behind twice to eventually win the game as James McPake’s side.

Former Hibs strikers Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings put the visitors 1-0 and 2-1 up with an Andy Halliday goal in between.

Liam Boyce displayed his goal threat once more with the equaliser before Euan Henderson notched the winner.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.