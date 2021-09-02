Hearts in Stephen Kinglsey boost ahead of derby as defender returns in bounce game - Cammy Devlin given run out in win over Dundee

Hearts new boy Cammy Devlin gained valuable minutes in a bounce game against Dundee ahead of the first Edinburgh derby of the season.

By Joel Sked
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 9:29 pm
Stephen Kingsley returned from missing the last two Hearts games in the bounce game v Dundee. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Robbie Neilson’s men face Hibs at Tynecastle Park a week on Sunday with the home tickets already snapped up.

Devlin completed his switch to Hearts from Newcastle Jets on transfer deadline day and spoke about his excitement at potentially being involved in the game.

He was given a run out, playing most of the match, as the Gorgie side defeated Dundee at the Oriam.

Stephen Kingsley also started having missed the last two matches with twenty two different players involved, including Taylor Moore.

Hearts had to come from behind twice to eventually win the game as James McPake’s side.

Former Hibs strikers Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings put the visitors 1-0 and 2-1 up with an Andy Halliday goal in between.

Liam Boyce displayed his goal threat once more with the equaliser before Euan Henderson notched the winner.

