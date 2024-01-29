News you can trust since 1873
Hearts in talks to sign Livingston's James Penrice

The versatile is full-back is wanted by the Edinburgh club

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 29th Jan 2024, 11:00 GMT
Livingston defender James Penrice has held talks with Hearts about a summer move to Tynecastle Park. The 25-year-old is available to sign a pre-contract now as his deal in West Lothian expires at the end of the season.

Hearts feel Penrice's versatility would be an asset as they look to strengthen their squad for the 2024/25 campaign. They are also interested in a pre-contract deal for the influential Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda.

Penrice has played 29 times for Livingston this season and is one of their most consistent players. However, he would not be keen to continue his career in the Championship next season if the club are relegated. They sit bottom of the Premiership at the moment, six points adrift of second-bottom County.

Hearts are in the market for a left-sided full-back who can also operate as a wing-back and Penrice is a prominent target. Current left-back Alex Cochrane is attracting interest from England but Tynecastle officials would only begin negotiations for his transfer if they received an offer of £2m minimum.

Penrice's age and adaptability to different roles is attracting Hearts as well as other clubs. The prospect of European football in Gorgie next season is understood to interest the defender.

He came through Partick Thistle's youth system to make a first-team debut in May 2016 at the age of 17. Loan spells at East Fife and Livingston followed before he switched permanently to Almondvale in summer 2021. His three-year contract finishes in May and he is expected to move on.

