Hearts injury news: Craig Halkett training, Stephen Kingsley out, latest on Stephen Humphrys and others

Mixed news on injuries could mean one or two players returning in time for Thursday’s final Europa Conference League group match in Turkey against Istanbul Basaksehir. Halkett has an outside chance of featuring but won’t be rushed having last completed 90 minutes in mid-August. Hearts are eager to avoid a repeat of the setback the centre-back suffered on his last comeback attempt seven weeks ago in Riga.

“Halkett will train today, then it will be deciding what is best for him,” confirmed manager Robbie Neilson. “We brought him back early for the RFS game in Latvia because we needed him and he broke down. We aren’t going to take too many risks with him because he is such a key player for us.”

Defender Kingsley suffered a hamstring injury against RFS at Tynecastle Park last week and won’t be fit for several weeks. “Stephen will probably be out until after the World Cup break. He’s got a hamstring issue and it’s disappointing for him,” said Neilson. “Stephen has been outstanding for us and has played the most minutes along with Alex Cochrane. We have had to ask him to go again and go again. Now he has this period to get himself back to full fitness. With the World Cup break coming up, it gives a number of our players a chance to focus on that and come back afterwards in top form.”

Humphrys, the on-loan Wigan Athletic forward, is waiting for ankle pain to subside. Neilson is hopeful he will be ready for either Istanbul or Sunday’s Premiership match against Motherwell. “It’s a pain thing for him so potentially he could be back for Thursday, or potentially Sunday. We don’t really know because it’s just whenever that settles down. He got a jar in his ankle so it’s not a muscular injury. The boys are in today, a number of them will train and we will see where we are after that.”

Peter Haring could return from concussion against Basaksehir and fellow midfielder Cammy Devlin is hoping to shake off an ankle knock in time. Full-back Nathaniel Atkinson is touch-and-go. Midfielder Andy Halliday is still being assessed after limping off during Sunday’s 2-1 league win at Ross County. Centre-back Kye Rowles is pushing to be ready for the Motherwell match after a broken foot. He needs as much game time as possible in order to be ready for Australia’s World Cup squad.

Striker Liam Boyce and midfielder Beni Baningime remain long-term absentees due to torn cruciate ligaments. Baningime is another who is hoping to be fit by the time the World Cup break ends, as is winger Gary Mackay-Steven after a broken foot. Boyce will not return to competitive action until next year.

Hearts finish their European campaign in Istanbul before hosting Motherwell in a vital league fixture. Sunday’s victory in Dingwall pushed the Edinburgh club back into the Premiership’s top six, and they remain just three points off third place as it stands.

