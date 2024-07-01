SNS Group

Hearts welcomed the Australian internationalists Kye Rowles and Cammy Devlin back to Riccarton today following their summer leave. After taking part in the Socceroos’ World Cup qualifiers against Bangladesh and Palestine, the two players are back in Edinburgh ready to begin pre-season training.

Other international Jambos will filter back as the month progresses. Scotland representatives Zander Clark and Lawrence Shankland are still on an extended break following the national team’s exit from the European Championship. Kenneth Vargas remains in competitive action with Costa Rica at the Copa America.

The Hearts head coach Steven Naismith is content for players involved in tournament football with their countries to take some extra time off. The rest of his squad began training last week as they prepare for a week-long training camp in Tenerife. He explained that those involved in competition won’t require a full pre-season.

“Everybody who finished the season and didn't have any international games is back in,” Naismith told the Edinburgh News. “The players who were on the general international window are back on Monday, and then everybody else who has been at a tournament will have staggered returns. It's such a quick turnaround for the ones who are in competition that they don't need a full pre-season. Rest is more important for them than anything else.”

Hearts’ pre-season programme has been planned in extensive detail and Naismith is excited about the coming weeks. The new William Hill Premiership campaign begins on Saturday, 3 August, when Rangers visit Tynecastle Park.

“The break has been brilliant, especially for the staff who work extremely hard,” added Naismith. “We are demanding and a lot of work goes into what we do each week, so that rest is really important. Throughout the summer, there are different stages. Different people on the staff will be doing some element of work.

“As we get back together, it's good to get back in the rhythm of it and that's when you start organising all the work that has gone on during the off-season in terms of the structure of training, any changes that we're implementing on or off the pitch, the scheduling, tweaking it and confirming plans. Then, once you are back on the training pitch, there is a buzz about getting back into it.