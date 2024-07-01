Historic Hearts march forces road closures in Edinburgh

SNS Group

The Edinburgh club are preparing for a big day later this month

Hearts are preparing for a historic afternoon against Leyton Orient later this month, with anniversary celebrations, a pre-match supporters’ march and enforced road closures in Edinburgh. The English League One side visit Tynecastle Park on Saturday, 13 July, and a memorable occasion for both clubs is in the offing.

Orient and Hearts share a bond dating back to World War I, when players from both clubs responded to Lord Kitchener’s call for volunteers to form a new army. This was to supplement existing forces, but heavy casualties were sustained. Three Hearts players and three from Orient died on the first day of the Battle of the Somme, and more would follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year marks Hearts’ 150th anniversary and the Londoners will visit for a commemorative friendly. Beforehand, thousands of fans will march from the Haymarket War Memorial to Tynecastle, with temporary road closures in place. Supporters of both sides are advised to meet in Morrison Street at 1pm before walking the ‘Maroon Mile’ led by 150 pipers and drummers.

The following roads are due to be closed from 12pm until 2pm for the march:

Dalry Road and McLeod Street will be closed.

Gorgie Road is to be closed eastbound between Robertson Avenue and Newton Street, and will be shut completely from Newton Street to Ardmillan Terrace.

Morrison Street will be closed to traffic from the junction with Torphicen Place and Morrison Link to the junction with Dalry Road and West Maitland Street.

In a statement announcing plans for the march, Hearts explained some of the details. It read: “Hearts today announced that it will be hosting a major public procession from the Monument at Haymarket to Tynecastle Park at 1pm on 13th July 2024 in advance of its historic friendly match with Leyton Orient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Supporters of both teams are invited to join the march up the ‘Maroon Mile’ which will be led by 150 piper and drummers under the stewardship of Drum Major, Mike Lindsay. As well as the massed pipes and drums, Leyton Orient’s, O’s Bugle Band will also be playing along the route.

“Supporters will be asked to congregate in Morrison Street and fall in behind the pipes and drums. The club are agreeing final details with authorities and precise information of timings, along with maps, will be made available shortly on the club's website.”