Bundesliga experience prepared the German for Scottish Premiership derby in Edinburgh

Nothing in Scottish football is likely to fluster Alexander Schwolow. Hearts’ new German goalkeeper recorded a shoutout on his debut against Rangers at Ibrox and another against Falkirk last weekend. He is now preparing for his first Edinburgh derby with Hibernian in front of a sellout Tynecastle Park crowd. That includes the Roseburn Stand full of away supporters, although Schwolow won’t be fazed when it’s his turn to walk towards them.

When you have kept goal in front of the famous Dortmund Yellow Wall, survived a bus barricade just to get into the ground, and played in the Berlin derby, then 3,000 Hibs won’t really unsettle you. That is Schwolow’s background. The 33-year-old joined Hearts as a free agent in August following the expiry of his Union Berlin contract and already looks a shrewd acquisition. His footballing experience in Germany’s Bundesliga has conditioned him to cope in the most hostile environments.

“Derbies are always special. I played a lot of derbies. Maybe the biggest one in Germany as well: Schalke versus Dortmund. It's a special game,” says Schwolow, who spent a year on loan at Schalke from Hertha Berlin. “It's a little bit like a cup game. Everything can happen and both teams are very motivated. The fans are special on this day. You have to be prepared for this, try to enjoy it and be ready.

“It’s insane, like playing away at Dortmund with 80,000 spectators and they are blocking the bus so that you cannot enter the stadium and such things. They try everything to get you out of your mind before the game. You have to be prepared for everything. On the way out, it doesn't matter. But on the way in, it's more important.”

“In this game, we lost 1-0 but we played very well. There were a lot of derbies, but some you call derbies, some you may not. So it's hard to tell which were real derbies. I played in the Berlin derby. Union won when I was playing for Hertha, but they were a very good team at this point. They were qualifying for the Champions League and Europa League and we were struggling to stay in the league.”

When Hearts head coach Derek McInnes decided a new goalkeeper was necessary in August, Schwolow’s name stood out in a list of candidates. He remembers the call from his agent and sensing that this was an opportunity to experience a foreign league. “It came through my agent and then I got some information in terms of the club,” says Schwolow. “Then I came here to Edinburgh to get a feeling for the city and for the club as well. I attended the Motherwell game [a 3-3 draw], where I think I saw a lot. It was very emotional.

“I just enjoyed it. I like the stadium, I like the fans, and especially the chats I had with [sporting director] Graeme Jones were pretty convincing. I had it in my mind to try abroad but I learned something in football - you never can plan anything. It was just like, now was the perfect time, because I think in Germany I wasn't feeling it. I'm now in a stage of my career where I have to have a good feeling, I have to have the right feeling, and this one I had with Hearts.

“It was a very nice start against Rangers and Falkirk. I'm very happy that it went like this. I know how it also can go. You have to work every day for it and don't take something for granted. I think the boys did amazing as well. Like I said, they made it easy in the locker room and they made it easy to settle for me on the pitch.

“I just enjoy everything right now. The people who work in the club are very friendly. Everyone I meet outside of the club, I come from Germany, it's also special for me. They're very friendly people here. Maybe some of you won't agree, but for me it is like this. I'm just enjoying it right now. I focus on every training and every next game.”

Bundesliga transfer to SPFL Premiership

Hearts enter Saturday’s derby sitting two points clear of Celtic at the top of the Premiership table. Schwolow’s arrival strengthens their back line for what supporters hope could be a sustained challenge. Last season’s seventh-place finish seems like a distant memory.

“From the outside, it seemed like Hearts also had good seasons before. Obviously last season was not good. I'm just happy that it goes like this in the moment,” says Schwolow. “But you have to stay humble and work every day because we cannot take anything for granted. A lot of things we did in the games were good, but there were also a lot of things we have to improve. We have to keep this focus on these things and on our daily work because if you just take two or three steps ahead, it's already the beginning of changing your focus.”

The relentless approach applies to both team and individuals. Competing to dislodge Schwolow from the No.1 position are two Scotland internationalists, Craig Gordon and Zander Clark. Gordon just replaced Clark in the national squad for this month’s World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Belarus. Schwolow is aware he cannot afford to let his own standards drop if he intends to stay in the Hearts team.

“Yes, it's a great group. There's a lot of competition, but I like that you cannot lean back. You have to always push yourself in training. You also can learn a lot from the guys. We are very experienced goalkeepers. I like that. I've always had that in my career. Obviously in the Bundesliga you have amazing goalkeepers as well. It's just what I'm used to and what I enjoy.

“Germany has had some great goalkeepers over the years. I would say when I was very young it was like [Oliver] Kahn and [Jens] Lehmann because they were the best German goalkeepers. Then came the era of René Adler, and Manuel Neuer, of course. These two were the shooting stars. They were very young when they started playing in the Bundesliga, so you definitely looked up to them. Gianluigi Buffon was a big idol for me. I loved his calmness and his experienced gameplay.

“Craig Gordon is a very good goalkeeper. Like I said, we have a very good goalkeeping group. I can learn a lot from him. He's played so long for Hearts and he's made such a big career. We have a good connection and enjoy training together.”