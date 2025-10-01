First Edinburgh derby of the SPFL Premiership season is approaching

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most of Hearts’ squad is fit and ready for Saturday’s Edinburgh derby against Hibs as they look to extend their unbeaten league run. The Tynecastle side are now 10 Premiership games without defeat, including four at the end of last season, but face a stern test against their Edinburgh rivals this weekend.

Management are waiting on a couple of players who are striving to overcome issues before the weekend. One is right-back Christian Borchgrevink, who missed last Saturday’s win against Falkirk because of illness. He has not trained so far this week as coaching staff wait to see if he can take part in at least one session before the weekend. The Norwegian has not played since 4 August due to a thigh injury but would have been part of the squad to face Falkirk had he not fallen ill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Australian midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof has yet to feature for Hearts in the Premiership this season and is again doubtful for the derby. He played in all four Premier Sports Cup ties during July but a niggling hamstring problem is currently keeping him out. Like Borchgrevink, Nieuwenhof has not trained yet this week. It is hoped he will join his team-mates on the Riccarton pitches on Thursday or Friday.

Borchgrevink and Nieuwenhof would not be expected to make Hearts’ starting line-up against Hibs due to their lack of match sharpness. However, there is positive news on midfielder Beni Baningime. He went down in the dying moments against Falkirk and needed treatment on the pitch following a heavy challenge. The knock did not cause any lasting effect, he has been involved in training this week and should again be handed a key role at Tynecastle on Saturday.

Hearts will not have record signing Eduardo Ageu available, though. The Brazilian midfielder is still recovering from a hamstring problem following his debut at Livingston last month. Riccarton management are hopeful he will be back after the international break and be involved in Hearts’ Premiership visit to Kilmarnock on 18 October. “Ageu, he's not going to make this one,” admitted McInnes.

“We always knew it was a wee bit of a long shot. His scan results were really healthy in terms of going along as we'd hoped. He'll use the international break in the week, building up to the next one after that. We can really, hopefully, top up that work. Hopefully, this will be the last game he isn’t available for. We'll see where we go from there. We've got no injuries from the weekend, so we're as we were.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McInnes continues to juggle a large first-team squad trying to keep people happy. He granted game time to a number of players in Tuesday’s closed-door friendly match against Falkirk at Riccarton, which ended in a 6-0 victory for Hearts. Details of that game can be found here: Hearts 6-0 Falkirk