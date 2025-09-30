SPFL Premiership match in Edinburgh is live on Premier Sports

The Scottish Football Association have confirmed match officials for Saturday’s Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibs at Tynecastle Park. The two clubs meet in Gorgie for a 5.45pm kick-off live on Premier Sports, with a sellout crowd set to attend the fixture.

Hearts are top of the William Hill Premiership table and two points clear of second-placed Celtic after beating Falkirk 3-0 at Tynecastle at the weekend. Hibs arrive following a welcome 0-0 draw away to Celtic. They are sixth in the league, eight points behind their city rivals after six matches.

David Dickinson has been appointed referee for the match, with Frank Connor and Jonathan Bell as his assistants. John Beaton will be in charge of VAR on the day and will be assisted by Graeme Stewart. Like most derby games in the Capital, the match is likely to be keenly contested and Dickinson will be required to exert his authority to ensure calmness at times.

Hibs can lay claim to a fine recent record in matches against Hearts and will hope to continue that trend this weekend. David Gray’s team have lost only one of their last eight meetings with their neighbours, winning three and drawing the other four. They will be confident of gaining a result at Tynecastle and ending their opponents’ unbeaten league run this term.

This will be Derek McInnes’ first Edinburgh derby in charge of Hearts and he will be eager to signal his intent in the fixture. After five victories and a draw in the Premiership so far, including an inspired 2-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox, McInnes’ side have built impressive momentum in the early weeks of the campaign.

“It's a different game this weekend against a team that play a totally different system,” he told the Edinburgh News this week. “It's a team who, when you play them, you maybe have to think a wee bit differently about how you arrive at the edge of the box to create chances. It's always the intention to try and do that.”

Hibs defender Jack Iredale scored a spectacular volley to win the final derby of last season at Easter Road and is keen for a repeat on Saturday. He is not fazed by Hearts’ lofty league position. “You want to beat them no matter where they are. It doesn't change anything,” he told the Edinburgh News in an exclusive interview.

“I think us going in off the back of a solid performance does settle things a bit. But derby week looks after itself, regardless of form or league position. It's a complete one-off game. One that we're confident for as well. There's a bit of an extra buzz around, a bit of an extra excitement but the message is always the same. It doesn't matter what game we play, we want to win.

“We just also have the added incentive of knowing how much this means to the fans and to the club. And we really want to deliver for them because when they're happy, we're happy. And yes, I'll be working on the volleys again this week! So we'll see what happens.”

