Aussie defender Iredale reveals shock and awe of first capital clash experience

Edinburgh derby match winner Jack Iredale has joked about practicing wonder strikes in training as he prepares for this weekend’s trip to Gorgie. And the Aussie defender, who ranks last season’s away win over Hearts as one of his best moments in football, says the old rivals being top of the Scottish Premiership makes no difference to the visitors’ approach in pursuit of a second consecutive Tynecastle triumph.

Iredale’s stunning volley to seal a 2-1 win over Hearts at Easter Road back in March was named PFA Scotland Goal of the Season AND picked up the Sky Sports award in the same category. The former Morton and Bolton centre-half, born in Scotland but raised in Australia, was recognised by fans and peers alike for the quality of a goal that saw him step onto a bouncing ball and rifle a left-footed shot past Craig Gordon from the edge of the box.

Aussie defender scored stunner in derby win

Yet the 29-year-old puts last season’s Boxing Day victory at Tynecastle, his first and only experience of playing at the home of Hearts, ahead of even his individual glory moment. And he’s eager to create another career highlight in Saturday’s tea-time kick-off against the current table toppers.

Admitting that the sheer size and scale of the fixture had taken him by surprise, Iredale said: “Although I had played in Scotland and kind of knew Scottish football, I don’t think I really comprehended the size of this game until I actually stepped on the pitch in that first derby. And then I really thought to myself: ‘OK, wow, this is what it’s like …’

“It was one of the best memories I've got playing football in that first derby game, when we went there and we won 2-1. I'll be looking to do something similar again this weekend.

“Like I say, I've only been there once - and that was a fun day last time. Again, you know what you're going to get there. It's going to be a big week of build-up and one that we're all really excited for.”

Hibs are unbeaten over the first six games of the league campaign. But Hearts are in the spotlight after opening up a two-point gap on reigning champions Celtic – with a little help from David Gray’s men holding the Hoops to a goalless draw in Glasgow on Saturday – at the top of the table.

Insisting that the lofty heights scaled by Derek McInnes and his team does nothing to change the chemistry around this always-combustible fixture, Iredale said: “You want to beat them no matter where they are. It doesn't change anything

“I think us going in off the back of a solid performance does settle things a bit. But derby week looks after itself, regardless of form or league position. It's a complete one-off game. One that we're confident for as well.

“There's a bit of an extra buzz around, a bit of an extra excitement but the message is always the same. It doesn't matter what game we play, we want to win.

“We just also have the added incentive of knowing how much this means to the fans and to the club. And we really want to deliver for them because when they're happy, we're happy.

“And yes, I'll be working on the volleys again this week! So we'll see what happens.”

David Gray’s players taking individual responsibility

Sitting third in the league rankings on goals scored, ahead of Celtic but behind Hearts and Dundee United, Gray’s men will certainly carry a threat with them on the team bus heading across the city on Saturday. And, although no-one’s getting carried away with one game, keeping a clean sheet at Celtic Park last time out can’t hurt confidence.

In the first team dressing room out at East Mains, there is a feeling that Hibs haven’t been very far away from reaching the heights scaled in the second half of last season, when they put together an unbeaten run of 17 straight league games en route to finishing third in the Scottish Premiership. Just like last season, there has been an emphasis on players taking responsibility for the failings that – before Saturday’s stalemate – were causing them to concede far too many goals.

“The first thing you've got to do is look yourself in the mirror and check yourself before you start pointing fingers,” said Iredale. “I think we've got a group full of leaders that all want the same thing and are all big and strong enough to take responsibility and to drag each other about when we need to.

“I think we did that especially against Celtic. We were very supportive and filled in for each other when we needed to. Like I said, I think everyone was really good.

“And it was great fun, mate. You need to enjoy those games, don't you? If you don't enjoy it, you're not going to get anything out of it.

“When you go to a place like Celtic Park, you know you're going to need to suffer without the ball and you're going to need to concentrate, be good, be disciplined, be strong. I think the boys showed that in abundance, so I think we were fully deserving of the point.

“I mean, big Grant Hanley has played in the Premier League and played for Scotland that many times, it’s not by accident. The way he communicates is very clear and obviously he's a great defender. Whoever we've got in the middle of that back three know the importance of the job that they've got to do and I think any of the boys that play there do it well.

“A clean sheet is what you pride yourself on as a defender, but when you go to the toughest places, that needs a full-team performance. I think it's got to give us confidence to show that we can keep the clean sheets, we can deliver performances like that.

“We know we've been really close and it's just been little things that have been letting us down. As far as the performance against Celtic goes, I think it definitely warranted the clean sheet.”