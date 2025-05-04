Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Iredale’s wonder strike picks up PFA Scotland award - voted for by supporters

Hibs star Jack Iredale picked up a top honour at tonight’s PFA Scotland awards, as his derby winner against Hearts was named Goal of the Year, with the defender finally getting his hands on a trophy denied him by a Scotland and Celtic superstar eight years ago. The Scots-born Aussie had his screamer at Easter Road, the all-important striker in March’s 2-1 home win for David Gray’s European challengers, voted as the season’s best by his fellow pros.

And Iredale revealed that he’d been particularly thrilled to get the nod to make up for being overlooked back in 2017, saying: “I never really dreamed of being awarded for scoring. But I got nominated for one when I first was here at Morton - only for Kieran Tierney to put one in the top corner from about 50 yards, so it was fair enough.

"But no, I never thought I'd get recognised for scoring a goal, but here we are.

"I wasn’t looking this far ahead when I scored. But I remember being in the game and we were 2-1 up, it was about 85 minutes, and Rocky Bushiri missed a chance.

“Andd I was absolutely buzzing because I didn't want him to get any recognition! I thought everyone's going to be looking at me for this goal.

"I think you always hear people, the players when they're at the PFA, as I say, when it's voted by your peers - and fans as well, it means a lot more as well. So it's one that I'm really happy with.”

Repeat viewing and family pride

Iredale admitted that he’d watched his thumping finish back more than once, confessing: "Too many times to care to admit, probably, but I've watched it quite a few times. And my folks have probably got it on loop. My dad definitely will have, yeah."

Iredale’s strike into the goal in front of the Famous Five stand, sparking wild scenes of celebration around Easter Road, came as Hibs put together an astonishing unbeaten run of 17 straight league games. With three games of the season remaining, they’re sitting well clear in third place in the Scottish Premiership - and virtually guaranteed to be playing European football next season.