Eighth straight home win moves Hibs clear of Aberdeen with three games remaining

Hibs boss David Gray isn’t quite ready to start planning a European campaign for the Easter Road side despite his team moving to within touching distance of qualification with a hard-fought but well-deserved home win over Dundee United. And the first-year gaffer thanked fans for a tifo display singling him out for pre-match praise – even though he’d rather the credit was shared with his players.

Gray, who is shortlisted for the PFA Scotland Manager of the Year alongside Treble-chasing Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers and Falkirk’s double promotion-winning gaffer John McGlynn, said of the ‘Sir’ David display: “I did see it. You'd rather see that than somebody shouting abuse at you, of course you would!

“But at the same time it's clearly a reflection again on the success on the pitch - and that's the players that take all the praise for that and all the credit. And rightly so.

“As coaches we'll put a game plan in place that we think gives the best opportunity to win the game. But they're the ones that have to go and do that and really deliver that.

“It’s another example of the connection between the fans and the club and the players. Everything is going in the right direction at the minute, and it is everyone pulling in the same direction.

UEFA qualification virtually guaranteed as top-five spot secured

“This club has been a massive part of my life for the last ten years. I've been very fortunate to have that support - and I'm going to need it to keep moving forward.

“The fans deserve loads of credit because during the difficult times they still come, they still pay their money, they still want the club - and expect the club - to be at a certain level. And they always respond really well to good football and to players that are giving their absolute all.”

It would now take a very odd set of results – Aberdeen slipping to sixth AND winning the Scottish Cup – to deny the team finishing fifth a crack at Europe. With third place now in their grasp, Hibs are short-odds favourites to finish Best of the Rest behind Scotland’s big two.

Should Celtic complete their Treble at Hampden this month, the side finishing third will be rewarded with a crack at the Europa League play-offs. With guaranteed group stage football in the Europa Conference League providing a safety net in the event of failure.

But Gray is taking nothing for granted, insisting he won’t be looking out his passport until European involvement is secured without doubt despite opening up a six-point gap on United and a three-point advantage over the Dons, as well as guaranteeing themselves a top-five finish, the former club captain saying: “I said before the game to the players about us controlling the controllables, all we can do at the moment is take care of what we are doing.

“Our home form has been excellent; that's eight straight wins at home as well. So it shows that we're going in the right direction. But all we can do is control what we are doing.

“The results have probably gone our way today. But next weekend we go to Celtic Park and the challenges that faces. So until it's mathematically done, we're taking one game at a time and keep pushing forward.”

United boss Jim Goodwin: ‘We were beaten by the better team.’

Dundee United gaffer Jim Goodwin admitted: “I thought Hibs were the better team over the piece – and deserved the victory in the end. Ultimately what it boils down to is how we concede the goals, just too easily.

“It’s very hard to legislate for those types of goals. I thought Hibs looked sharper, had more energy, more athleticism, more pace at the top end of the pitch. Sometimes you get beaten by the better team.

“Individually, across the board, they were better than us. That was disappointing given what is at stake – but we’re still very much in the fight. But I just thought today was a reality check for us.”