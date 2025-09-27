Analysis and talking points as attention switches to first Edinburgh derby of season

Some points are worth more than others. And it shouldn’t be a huge surprise if today’s grinding nil-nil draw at Celtic Park proves to be more than just a pit stop on Hibernian’s progress this season.

They’ll certainly head to Tynecastle this weekend with confidence, well, if not quite soaring, then certainly tracking in the right direction. David Gray’s men team, undefeated over the first six games of the Scottish Premiership season, have no reason to fear the leaders in Gorgie – not after they’ve just battled the reigning champions to an absolute standstill in Glasgow.

So what did we learn from today’s backs-to-the-wall showing against a Hoops side who struggled to break through the Hibs lines? Let’s dig into the major contributing factors in a brave and battling performance.

Grant Hanley is as important as he is imposing

Man of the Match for Scotland against Denmark in Copenhagen during the last international break, Hanley stepped into the back three for this trip to Celtic Park – deputising for Rocky Bushiri, who missed the game for personal reasons – and immediately demonstrated his value to the team. As Gray always knew he would.

Assessing the contribution of a 33-year-old Premier League veteran with a wealth of international experience under his belt, the gaffer said: “He's been brilliant from day one, that's why you want to try and bring players of that calibre to the football club. The level of experience he's got, the level he's played at, the internationals, everything that comes with that, he's not going to be phased by the occasion certainly.

“I thought he was excellent today. I'm not going to single anybody out because I think defensively to a man they were all superb in terms of that desire and putting their body on the line.

“But he's been everything we thought he would be - which is a brilliant role model, leader and great character in in the dressing room. Even when he's not played he's still exactly the same and he's certainly been a brilliant addition to the group.”

Raphael Sallinger is the new No. 1

It’s no reflection on Jordan Smith to say that Austrian goalie Sallinger has tightened his grip on the starting position. He made enough big stops, at very big moments, to underline his claim to the place today.

Gray made it very clear that, having put the former TSV Hartberg keeper in against Rangers, Falkirk and now Celtic, he’s not in the mood to chop and change, explaining: “I've got no concerns over either of my goalkeepers. Smudge has done it for a long, long time for me, he's been fantastic.

“There was no real moment where I'm sitting going: ‘I need to change the goalkeeper, that's the issue, that's the issue …’ not at all. The plan a couple of weeks ago was always for Rafa to play in the cup, so he got his opportunity.

“He's had to be patient, he's had to work hard in training on certain things. And once he's had his opportunity, the only thing I'm not going to do is keep chopping and changing it.

“You don't have a goalkeeper for one game, two games, whatever it looks like. So I did see something in the game that I thought gave us an edge against Falkirk, and off the back of that he's obviously kept his place.

“You do want that consistency. But competition is always a healthy thing as well. I'm delighted with my goalkeepers. So from that point of view I think today everyone's delighted with a clean sheet and no more so than a goalkeeper.”

Don’t you love it when a plan comes together?

It takes a bit of bravery just to sit in and defend for your life. Because it only takes one slip, one moment of misjudgement, for the smartest tactical plan to look like a nonsense.

Asked if his strategy had been implemented to perfection at Celtic Park, a smiling Gray said:

“I think it's easy to say that now when you keep a clean sheet, isn't it, from a defensive point of view? There will always be areas in which we don't quite get it right or you're slightly late to the ball.

“But it's all about the reaction and the recovery of players. And I thought you saw that even in the last minute, the players sprinting back to really hold on to that clean sheet which is a brilliant habit to have, that desire. The game plan itself, you obviously want to carry slightly more of a threat, I think.

“If we're looking at it saying could you go and win the game, I certainly don't think we deserve to come and win because we didn't carry enough of a threat. And I think that's because we didn't probably secure the ball well enough in certain situations. But I'm not going to be critical of that.”