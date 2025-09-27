Rocky missing while McGrath and Chaiwa pick up strains - but Hanley steadies ship

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs boss David Gray says his battle-hardened players will be ready to take on league leaders Hearts at Tynecastle – after emerging unscathed from the “toughest test in Scottish football” with a well-deserved point. And the Easter Road gaffer has provided injury and availability updates on three players who could be crucial in next weekend’s short trip to Gorgie.

Hibs battled the reigning champions to a standstill at Celtic Park today, earning themselves a nil-nil draw on a day when Scotland defender Grant Hanley and goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger both caught the eye. Hanley was dropped into the heart of the back three because Rocky Bushiri was back in France for personal reasons – and the veteran centre-half turned in a Man of the Match performance for the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gray had to chop and change during the game as both Jamie McGrath and Miguel Chaiwa limped out of action with Achilles’ tendon and hamstring problems, respectively. With substitutes Josh Campbell and Chris Cadden filling in well, though, Hibs bagged their first clean sheet of the Scottish Premiership season – and remain undefeated in the league after six games.

Morale has never wavered - gaffer Gray

The Hibs gaffer admitted that keeping a clean sheet had been a real boost for a team who had been conceding too many goals of late. But he insisted that there was no need for a morale booster ahead of the first derby of the season.

“I think the spirit and the morale, it's easy to say it now but it hasn't wavered,” said Gray. “I see it every single day at the training ground.

“There's a lot of noise that goes on, people could still look at us dropping points from positions we've been in and how that looks this season. Do we think we should have had more points or start feeling sorry for ourselves?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There's been none of that. The players have been excellent; they still work as hard as they can every single day.

“It’s a brilliant game to look forward to at the weekend. I think as a Hibs player, certainly I felt it as a player, this is always the game that you want to play in, you want to be involved in.

“It's geared up for a really good one. We're undefeated in the league, they're at the top of the league, what goes with that, so they're obviously playing well. It's all about looking forward to these games. I think the players will certainly be ready for them.”

McGrath came off with seven minutes of the first half remaining, while Chaiwa didn’t come back out for the second half, Gray reporting: “Jamie could feel his Achilles’ a little bit tender during the first half I think. It’s been niggling away a little bit, felt a lot better yesterday but today he was feeling it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think it's just something that he wasn't able to run off. Usually with these things, as the game goes on and you get warmer, it starts to ease off but he was aware of it.

“It didn't get worse but he was aware of it throughout the course of the game, so we decided obviously not to take any risks with that. Because every single player needs to be 100 per cent right and ready and fully concentrated when you're playing against that level of opposition, so the decision to take him off was for that.

“And then Miguel came off just at half time because he felt his hamstring in the first half. The positive side on that one, I'm not going to get into all the full extent of it, is he was able to continue to half time. He was aware of it, he didn't ask to come off, he just said he could feel his hamstring.

“t's a little bit tight so hopefully it's not too significant. But we aren't going to take a risk on a muscle injury considering the amount of work they have to do - and certainly the players that you can then rotate the squad and make sure that everyone's fit and ready to go and we're not going to take any chances certainly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anxious wait for injured pair - but ‘all is well’ with Bushiri

Asked if either of the injured pair – or the missing Bushiri – should be considered a doubt for Hearts away, Gray said: “It's too early to say on both of them to be honest. I think it's always the same, you hope for the best because of the fact they were able to walk off the pitch and they were able to see how that goes.

“But until we get the full extent to both injuries then we'll certainly won't be taking any risks. We'll wait and see how they go.

“Rocky returned to France last night for personal reasons. All is well so that's nothing to be a concern and he'll join the group when he's ready to come back.”

Reflecting on the performance at Celtic Park, Gray said: “I’m delighted for the players. Because there's been nobody more frustrated than myself and the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've had real strong moments this season and we've maybe let ourselves down a couple of times with switching off at key times - or not having that full desire for 90 minutes to keep a clean sheet in certain situations. And I think today when you come here you know it needs to be the complete performance defensively, the pressure Celtic put you under, how quickly they move the ball, the concentration required.

“It takes every single player to be at the top of their game and I thought defensively we were excellent. You have to ride your luck a couple of times as well because of the dominance at times that Celtic put you under, the pressure as well, but I thought we stood up to it.

“The desire to keep a clean sheet as I've said and the fact they stuck to the game plan and really seen that through was pleasing for everyone. It's all about answering the questions from a defensive point of view, which they've done today.

“I'm delighted for that and it sets it up well now, having been through the toughest test in Scottish football coming here. And we're still undefeated in the league so that's the job done as far as I'm concerned.”