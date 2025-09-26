‘Bravery’ needed to play through Hoops stranglehold

David Gray hasn’t dipped into the big book of overload drills in a bid to stress test his starting XI ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Celtic Park. But his message ahead of the most daunting fixture on the Scottish Premiership dance card is very much focused on coping with an aggressive press that can, at times, make it feel as if the Hoops are playing with extra men on the park.

Reminding his players that Brendan Rodgers will only be able to field 10 outfielders and one goalkeeper at any given time, Gray is hopeful of instilling belief in a squad still undefeated in the league – but struggling to turn draws into wins. Having played well, in general, against Celtic last season, a lot of these players should be familiar with the game plan.

Asked to identify why Hibs had performed with varying degrees of distinction against the perennial champions and title favourites, Gray said: “I think a lot of it has been able to, one, believe that you can control the ball at times. I think that's one thing we did do well.

“If you think back to the game we actually won at Easter Road, the first goal we scored was playing under pressure. Because one thing Celtic do is they put you under immense pressure when they press.

“Even when they lose the ball the reaction to going and winning it back, the intensity that they press with is obviously of a very high standard. And I think you need to be able to show that composure and belief on the ball and trust your ability.

“That's the biggest thing I say about being brave; being brave is not just thundering into a tackle or throwing your body in front of the ball, which is a part of it, you need to be able to do that. That's a defensive side to the game when you're having that desire.

“But being brave on the ball and being able to take it under pressure, which the players are more than good enough to do. That is why they play for a club like this.

“And you need to be able to do that. If you don't do that, it can become a long afternoon because Celtic will enjoy large periods of the game in possession; it's how they play.

“We're aware of that. But can you have a good defensive structure behind it. And then when you do manage to win the ball back in certain areas where you can be aggressive, you need to then make sure you keep it, you need to then make sure you carry a threat going the other way. And I think that's something we've always done and I hope to see tomorrow, definitely, is carrying that threat going the other way.

“If you think back to even the games we lost at Parkhead last season, even though we were there so many times, we were there every other week, the chances we did create within the games. But then it comes back to the same thing. So when the chances do come, you need to then be clinical in these moments and I think that's something that's going to be important, it's something we spoke a lot about.”

No need for training-ground trickery

Asked if he’d considered the old training-ground ploy of having 13 players lining up against his team in bounce-game situations, Gray said: “Well because of our three-game week it's probably slightly different. Less time on the grass, we've obviously had today, where you'll do your tactical element of what you're looking to do. But straight after the game you're obviously resting and recovering because of the Falkirk one.

“So we've not done any of the overload stuff. I would understand why you'd ask it because it can feel like that at times, that they move the ball that quickly, that you can feel like you're playing against extra players.

“But the reality of the situation is you're not. So you need to then be calm in the chaos, calm in the noise, calm especially in the early parts of the game, stick to the game plan and really trust in it and believe in it.

“And again, showcase your talent and why you're at this football club and why you can handle the ball because that's something that is very, very important when you go there.”

Admitting that there is a similarity in messaging between the current situation and the European campaign, Gray said: “It's about that belief and understanding but also believing in what you've got inside the building as well as your own ability. It will take a complete performance from everybody involved.

“But some of the levels we've already set as a group this season and how positive people spoke about us and how we've played in certain times this year, it doesn't happen by accident. That's because of the quality we have got.

“Now, the top teams and the top players replicate that all the time. The level of consistency and performance, that's something as a group we need to make sure we do that as often as we can. And if we can do that, the level of performance is very high.

“Now this is something that, as I've just said, the top teams can do regularly which is why they play at the very top. And that's a challenge for the players all the time.”