Hibs travel to Celtic this weekend as they look for a famous win in Glasgow.

Brendan Rodgers has named what he admires about David Gray’s Hibs - as he could miss a key star for the game that will be met with protest.

After a 2-2 draw with Falkirk midweek, Hibs go searching for their first Premiership win since the opening day of the season away at the champions this Saturday. Impressive European qualifier performances have been lauded, but displays on the domestic scene have been up and down with the Bairns pegging Hibs back to share the spoils on Tuesday, who had been leading 2-0.

Saturday’s game will be met with a silent protest on the 12th minute as home fans continue to show frustrations with the Hoops board on a number of issues including transfer business. Rodgers says midfield regular Reo Hatate is a doubt for the clash, with Scotland international Anthony Ralston back in contention, as the Celtic manager talked up Hibs at his pre-match presser.

Celtic injury update ahead of Hibs

He said: “We've got Reo Hatate as a question mark, but apart from that, we're virtually the same. He felt a bit tight in his hamstring, so we'll just have to monitor that, and I'll find out where he's at. Tony trained at the beginning of the week. He obviously travelled with us and he's available. Auston Trusty had his first day back with the training group. Alistair Johnson will hopefully be joining us soon, but clearly not ready yet.

“I think David's teams are well organised. Some good results, some indifferent results for them but David showed last year in that point when they were suffering the he had coaching ability and managerial ability to turn it around and they end up having a great season.

“Unfortunately in the European work that they didn't qualify and sometimes it takes a little bit of time to come through that but we're still prepared for a tough game, they've got good players, they're well-coached will make it difficult for us. Even last year we played really well at Celtic Park in the games but we still have to work very hard to get the result.”

Brendan Rodgers on Celtic vs Hibs

Hibs face Celtic off the back of their 1-1 draw midweek against Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League. Rodgers added: “It's on to the next game. I think, as I said, we take a point and some positives in the performance and show good spirit, resilience and now we're back playing again. So, yeah, the team's in good spirits.

“I think now and going through, you start to find the rhythm and, of course, there's another international break soon. I think now you start to play games, and you start to use the squad more and everything else.

“I think we showed great spirit the other night. It's not an easy place to go, and plenty of people will tell you that, but we went and found a way to get a result and make the first steps in the competition and now players are starting to find their levels.”