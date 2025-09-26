The former Scotland under-21 International believes Hibs can cause problems at Celtic Park

David Gray’s men travel to the East End of Glasgow on Saturday, as Hibs look to win at Parkhead for the first time in fifteen years.

Despite having an unbeaten start in the Scottish Premiership, the Leith side are yet to register a win since the opening day. Most recently, the Hibees were 2-0 up against newly-promoted Falkirk in what should’ve been a routine win. However, the Bairns came back at the Falkirk Stadium, as both sides shared the points.

As Gray’s focus shifts to Celtic, Parkhead hasn’t always been a happy hunting ground for his side. The last time Hibs emerged victorious at Celtic away was all the way back in 2010, when a left-footed, last minute Danny Galbraith finish sent the away end ecstatic.

Hibs will be hoping their opponents suffer from a ‘European hangover’ having played on Wednesday night. The Hoops drew 1-1 with Red Star Belgrade in a ground notorious for its intimidating atmosphere. One player Hibs will need to keep a lid on at the weekend is Kelechi Iheanacho. The summer addition scored for The Celts in Belgrade and looks to be full of confidence playing under Brendan Rodgers.

Despite the poor Celtic Park record, former Rangers striker, Rory Loy believes Hibs have the ability to ‘really hurt teams’ including The Hoops. He spoke on BBC Sounds’ Scottish Football Podcast alongside former Easter Road winger, David Wotherspoon.

Hibs heading to Parkhead at a ‘good time’

Loy said: “Hibs will need to be a better version of themselves compared to what they’ve been in the last couple of games, they’ve shown signs offensively that they can really hurt teams. Obviously, they had the goal ruled out at Ibrox last week and then they’ve went and scored a couple at Falkirk but they need to keep the back door shut.

“Regardless of whether there’s a European hangover or not, even when Celtic are slightly under par they’re still capable of creating chances and scoring goals so I think it’s a good time for Hibs to go there but again they’ll need to set up better, be defensively sound and hit Celtic on the counter-attack.

“I don’t expect Celtic to be too hungover. I expect Iheanacho to start having only played a half over there (in Belgrade). He looks a right good signing after all the fuss in the transfer window.”

‘Not a lot of pressure’ on Hibs

David Wotherspoon was a fresh faced, 20-year old winger when Hibs last won at Parkhead, but thinks the current team can also play with no fear against the champions. He said: “you know what it’s like going to Celtic Park, it’s one of those games where there’s generally not a lot of pressure on the other team because Celtic are always expected to win.

“It’s almost like you can go there with a bit more of a freedom and less pressure to go and get a result. So hopefully Hibs can take that into account and go at them. Because we’ve gone and gotten results there in the past.”

David Gray was dealt an injury blow earlier this week when Elie Youan suffered an ankle injury. The French winger could’ve been an ideal asset to have at Celtic Park with his pace on the counter. Other than him and Joe Newell, the Hibs boss has a full squad to choose from as he pursues a historic Parkhead win.