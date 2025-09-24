As Hibs travel to Glasgow for the second time in one week, David Gray will be hoping his side have better fortunes at Celtic Park than they did at Ibrox.

After Martin Boyle’s goal was chopped off by VAR for a handball in the build-up, the Hibees were disappointing against Rangers, in a match they lost 2-0. Following that, the Hibees travelled to Falkirk on Tuesday night where they drew against the newly-promoted side, despite being two goals up. A Martin Boyle penalty and left-footed Jamie McGrath strike for the visitors was cancelled out by goals from Ross MacIver and Liam Henderson as it finished honours even at the Falkirk Stadium.

Despite being unbeaten in the league, David Gray’s men haven’t won a game since the opening day as they look to bounce back against Celtic. That being said, Parkhead hasn’t always been a happy hunting ground for Hibs in the past.

The last time Hibs won at Celtic Park was back in January 2010, when a 90th minute Daniel Galbraith’s cool finish past Artur Boruc gave John Hughes men a famous victory. Here’s a look at where the starting XI and subs from that day are now:

GK - Graeme Smith The Hibs stopper retired in 2022 and is now working for the SFA as their Goalkeeping Performance and Coach Education Manager.

CB - Chris Hogg An intelligent defender, Hogg is now imparting his wisdom at Norwich City as Assistant Coach to Liam Manning.

CB - Ian Murray The former Hibs and Rangers man has had a plethora of managerial positions in Scotland, most recently at Raith Rovers where he was sacked just two months after narrowly missing out on promotion to the Premiership.