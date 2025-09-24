What happened to the last Hibs team to beat Celtic away as David Gray strives for first Parkhead win in 15 years

By Alistair Gordon

Sports reporter

Published 24th Sep 2025, 08:00 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2025, 09:00 BST

Hibs haven’t won against the Champions since back in 2010

As Hibs travel to Glasgow for the second time in one week, David Gray will be hoping his side have better fortunes at Celtic Park than they did at Ibrox.

After Martin Boyle’s goal was chopped off by VAR for a handball in the build-up, the Hibees were disappointing against Rangers, in a match they lost 2-0. Following that, the Hibees travelled to Falkirk on Tuesday night where they drew against the newly-promoted side, despite being two goals up. A Martin Boyle penalty and left-footed Jamie McGrath strike for the visitors was cancelled out by goals from Ross MacIver and Liam Henderson as it finished honours even at the Falkirk Stadium.

Despite being unbeaten in the league, David Gray’s men haven’t won a game since the opening day as they look to bounce back against Celtic. That being said, Parkhead hasn’t always been a happy hunting ground for Hibs in the past.

The last time Hibs won at Celtic Park was back in January 2010, when a 90th minute Daniel Galbraith’s cool finish past Artur Boruc gave John Hughes men a famous victory. Here’s a look at where the starting XI and subs from that day are now:

The Hibs stopper retired in 2022 and is now working for the SFA as their Goalkeeping Performance and Coach Education Manager.

1. GK - Graeme Smith

The Hibs stopper retired in 2022 and is now working for the SFA as their Goalkeeping Performance and Coach Education Manager. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

An intelligent defender, Hogg is now imparting his wisdom at Norwich City as Assistant Coach to Liam Manning.

2. CB - Chris Hogg

An intelligent defender, Hogg is now imparting his wisdom at Norwich City as Assistant Coach to Liam Manning. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

The former Hibs and Rangers man has had a plethora of managerial positions in Scotland, most recently at Raith Rovers where he was sacked just two months after narrowly missing out on promotion to the Premiership.

3. CB - Ian Murray

The former Hibs and Rangers man has had a plethora of managerial positions in Scotland, most recently at Raith Rovers where he was sacked just two months after narrowly missing out on promotion to the Premiership. | SNS Group

Staying in Kirkcaldy, Hanlon signed for Rovers in 2024 after playing at Easter Road for 17 years, accumulating 564 Hibees appearances.

4. CB - Paul Hanlon

Staying in Kirkcaldy, Hanlon signed for Rovers in 2024 after playing at Easter Road for 17 years, accumulating 564 Hibees appearances. | SNS Group

