The Scottish footballing journeyman believes it was a bad day at the office for the Leith side

With the contrasting forms of both clubs, Hibs fans went to Ibrox full of confidence they could get a result in the Premier Sports Cup clash, however it was the home side who emerged victorious.

There was bedlam in the away end when Martin Boyle looked to have opened the scoring for the visitors, however the goal was chopped off by VAR due to a handball in the build-up. Rangers then took the lead through a Nicolas Raskin header, before Bojan Miovski converted just before half time. Hibs didn’t have any real chances in the second half in a disappointing display, as Rangers won the game 2-0.

After Hearts’ victory at Ibrox last week, The Hibees were looking to follow suit and take advantage of the ongoing issues in Govan, but didn’t carry much attacking threat. Former Hibs midfielder, Scott Allan, believes it was their worst performance of the season so far.

‘Hibs ran out of ideas’

Speaking on BBC Sportsound’s Scottish Football Podcast alongside Neil McCann, Allan said: “I felt the way Rangers started the second half that they looked to really pen Hibs in at times. Ultimately the only way Hibs were getting out was a ball down the channel, hoping that Kieron Bowie can link up with the midfield and spring from there, but they looked more hopeful than anything else.

“Ultimately Hibs had their chances from set pieces but the delivery wasn’t on the money, which is frustrating as you know the quality they possess with McGrath and Cadden. Plus, Rangers defended well in the second half and that all stemmed from how they actually played. They dominated the ball.”

“Hibs ran out of ideas and in terms of energy, didn’t quite look the same as they have done since the start of the season and I think everything was hopeful rather than definitive. There’s no question that David Gray will be disappointed in the goals they lose, especially after the Martin Boyle disallowed goal but it’s as poor as I’ve seen Hibs this season, I can’t lie.”

Rangers ‘got out of jail’ for disallowed goal

Former Rangers winger, Neil McCann believes his old side deserved the victory but were lucky that Hibs’ opener was chopped off by VAR. He said: “there’s been a weird feeling around the stadium, a lot of apprehension around in the air but I think they got out of jail a bit with the Martin Boyle’s early finish in the first period of the game.

“Once Rangers got the second they actually looked comfortable. I thought that Hibs looked quite lethargic and looked like they had run out of ideas a little bit and Rangers had their number. I think when Boyle received the ball twice by getting round Cornelius it was a warning sign for Rangers and they then adjusted the defence well after that.”

After Hibs failed to emulate the result of their Edinburgh counterparts, David Gray can now focus on SPFL Premiership football. Next up for The Hibees is a trip to newly-promoted side, Falkirk in the league.