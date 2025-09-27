Containing Callum McGregor a priority if Hibs are to win at Celtic Park

Hibs ace Jamie McGrath is hoping a couple of big-game performances can help him leap into Ireland’s World Cup squad. And he’s looking forward to testing himself against the benchmark for midfielders in the Scottish Premiership, as he aims to shut down Celtic captain Callum McGregor in Glasgow today.

McGrath, who was called up to an enlarged training squad by Republic boss Heimir Hallgrimsson for the recent qualifiers against Hungary and Armenia, has 13 senior caps to his name. The former St Mirren and Aberdeen playmaker admits big performances against Celtic today AND against Hearts at Tynecastle next weekend could make all the difference in his chances to feature against Portugal and Armenia next month.

“Yeah, hopefully I'll just try to focus on my club first, and try and keep playing every week,” said McGrath, the 28-year-old adding: “It's a tough squad to hold your place, so I have to be bang at it to kind of hold my shirt here.

“I'm hopeful if I do well and the team does well, that might put me back into the squad. I was in the provisional squad last camp, and I am again this camp, so hopefully I'll have a good week or two ahead of me now, and put my best foot forward to being in the gaffer's squad.”

Explaining that he’d already been told he’s in the expanded squad to be cut closer to the games, McGrath said: “Yeah, yeah. That's the process. You get two weeks’ notice or whatever.

“Like I said, focusing on here first, and anything after that is a benefit. These big games tomorrow and obviously next week, that's where you want to try and turn up and contribute for the team.”

Top Celtic threat identified

McGrath’s immediate concern, as an attacking midfielder in the 3-4-1-2 preferred by Hibs, is how he copes against Celtic today. Which means, without the ball, preventing Brendan Rodgers’ team from building up through their most reliable phase of play.

“Yeah, they're obviously good players,” he said, adding: “They play with a three in there, so the system never really changes.

“They have some really good rotations, and obviously McGregor's always key to what they do. He's been there for as long as I remember, so it's important if you try to get close to him, which is easier said than done.

“On the flip side, we know we can hurt them going the other way. Since I've been here in different games I've flittered off the left, off the right, and then sometimes I'm playing as that ten, sitting in on the six. It's something that we look forward to. Go and test yourself against the best.

“We'll show them respect. But we know how good we can be as well, so we have to be bang at.”

With the ball, McGrath has been influential since day one following his summer move. Signed on a pre-contract midway through last season, he’s certainly been missed by an Aberdeen side struggling for goals.

The creative midfielder, who took his tally for the season to three with a fine finish in Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw with Falkirk, said: “It's always something you want to take pressure off the front men. We've seen Rocky Bushiri chip in, I don't know how many he has already, so I think he must be up on five already.

“The more of us that can chip in, the better. I think we've got goals all over the park. Obviously both Caddens, Chris and Nicky, getting forward are dangerous.

“I know we can take pressure off the front two, because a lot of goals rely on them. The two boys have already started really well up top. The thing is it's important to have goals from all angles, and I think that's something that we hopefully have and can continue to have.

“I think it's hopefully close to clicking now. There's been a few new additions to the squad, and I think we're all getting to grips with each other now. Hopefully now it'll start clicking, and if we keep doing the right things I’m convinced that more often than not, you'll get the right results.”