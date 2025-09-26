Easter Road side haven’t beaten Hoops in enemy territory since 2010

David Gray has warned his Hibs players against the dangers of clock watching at Celtic Park. And he’s revealed how squad members have been taking individual responsibility for some of the sloppy goals conceded in a difficult start to the domestic season.

The Easter Road side have been guilty of letting in goals just before and just after half-time, as well as late in normal time and extra time. Still undefeated in the league, Hibs also threw away a two-goal lead in Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw with Falkirk.

They head to Glasgow for a meeting with the reigning Scottish Premiership champions looking for a renewed sense of defensive solidity. But Gray is adamant that he doesn’t want them to get too focused on the minutes and seconds on the clock.

“I spoke to the players a lot about accountability and responsibility and what that looks like,” revealed the former club captain. “It's my responsibility for results, clearly, and the players at moments are saying the same thing about the responsibility to do your job all the time - I think that's where we've let ourselves down in some very few individual moments.

"I think the big thing is, you can't shy away from it and just look at it and say: 'It'll be alright'. You need to address it to a certain extent, but then you don't want it to become 'a thing' as well. So that's one thing I did say, we spoke about it with the players, we've watched the game back, we spoke about it.

"The big thing I always want to try and get is feedback from the players because it's very easy for me standing with a laser pen after the game, pausing it, saying: ‘Why did you do this? You could have done this.’

"They're making a thousand decisions all the time, they've got the anxiety and what they're feeling at the time of the game, what that looks like, fatigue in their body, whatever it is. So it's good to understand exactly what they're feeling in that moment.

"What was the decision when it gets to 40 minutes? Are we doing anything different or whatever it might be? Then when you start to think about that and dive into it, then it starts to become a thing.

Don’t be guilty of clock watching

"So, what I've tried to say to the players and reassure them with is, I don't want anybody looking at the clock at all and worrying about: ‘Do I do anything different? If we've been successful for 39 minutes, and I'm going to do something in the 39th minute, am I going to do anything different in the 40th?

"We could lose a goal tomorrow, an unstoppable strike in the 44th minute and people are talking about the timing of the goal again. The timing is one thing, but some of the goals we're losing I would be really disappointed with anyway.

"As a group we're disappointed in these moments. So that's the biggest bit. It doesn't matter whether it's the first minute or the last minute, some of the goals we've given up isn't due to the time, in my opinion. It's due to in the moments that we need to defend better, whether that be stopping a cross, whether that be having that desire to defend the goal.

"And if it is getting towards half-time and what that looks like, make sure everyone's on the same page. That's all you can do, is reassure the players, give them the belief to make sure that going on to the pitch tomorrow, nobody's worrying about timings and all that sort of stuff. You're going into it to put in the best performance you can."

Hibs haven’t won at Celtic Park since January of 2010. Even against a home side who drew 1-1 with Red Star in Belgrade on Wednesday night, the visitors are long-odds outsiders.

"History tells you it's a difficult place to go,” conceded Gray. “So the players are well aware of that and I've challenged them all season, last season and I'm going to continue to do it every game this week to change it. The challenge is it's been 15 years since Hibs went to Celtic Park and won.

“Regardless of what XI Brendan Rodgers decides to put out, it will be a top, top elite XI that comes out with a top bench behind it. So again, for us to get the result we're looking for, it will take a complete performance.

"The noise will be the noise, it's always there and that comes with the expectation of the club. It comes with the narrative that gets spun every now and again.

“But how quickly it can change and if you go and recreate history tomorrow and be the first team in 15 years to go and win at Celtic Park. And then if it's not the result you get, we've got a derby to look forward to after that as well and that changes. So every game it's so important how quickly it can change."