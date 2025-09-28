David Gray’s unbeaten side take on early league leaders at Tynecastle on Saturday

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs goalie Raphael Sallinger didn’t need long to understand the enormity of the Edinburgh derby in the eyes of supporters. On Saturday at Tynecastle, the Austrian believes those fans will see exactly how much his fixture means to the players who call Easter Road home.

Buoyed by a first clean sheet of the Scottish Premiership season, at Celtic Park no less, Hibs will cross the capital to face the early table toppers feeling encouraged by their own six-game unbeaten run in the league. For Sallinger, a player determined not to get hung up on pecking orders as he keeps Jordan Smith out of the starting XI, the stakes are obvious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 29-year-old, a summer signing who came through the ranks at German club Kaiserslautern, said: “I know it's the biggest game for the fans - and on Saturday the fans will see that it's also the biggest game for us.

“I've been told a lot (about the derby). Already in the city some Hibs fans have told me we have to win this game.

Sallinger made a number of big saves at Celtic Park

“I know it's a very important game for the club, but I won't do anything more or less in this game. For me, it's just a normal game where I do my best and get another clean sheet.”

Taking points from Celtic yesterday helped, of course, the great rivals on the other side of Edinburgh as Hearts moved clear at the top of the league. It hardly needs saying that the Gorgie side’s status as leaders will not be a factor when the first whistle sounds on Saturday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think we're very, very early in the season,” said Sallinger, the former TSV Hartberg keeper: “If you look at the last season, Hibs were last after a couple of games. It doesn't change anything for us, we just want to win this game and we're buzzing for that.

“I was in Germany before. I didn't really play in derbies there, but the atmosphere was amazing. I was at big derbies in Kaiserslautern against Waldhof Mannheim, Karlsruhe, Frankfurt, Saarbrucken.

They're very big, so I know about the atmosphere. In Austria, my club didn't really have a derby. It was like a small derby, but not so big.

“But I know exactly what will be expected of me on Saturday. I prefer living in Edinburgh when there are the two teams there, when there's that big divide in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's nice having such a big club game in the city, to be fair. For the fans and for the people and for everything. There is more than the Glasgow derbies; we have an Edinburgh derby as well.

“I think everyone in the city is looking forward to that game. As I said, we want to win this game and will work hard the whole next week.”

Hibs boss David Gray has made it pretty clear that Sallinger is now his first choice between the sticks, with fan favourite Smith benched in favour of the six-foot-five shot stopper. Discussing his new status AND his long wait for a more permanent promotion to the first team, Sallinger said: “It doesn't matter, you don't need to say this player is the number one, or this player is the number one. Our goalkeeping department is like a little family.

“Sammy (Craig Samson) is a great goalkeeping coach. Smudge (Smith) and Muzza (Murray Johnson) helped me a lot when I came here to Scotland. I settled in very well. It doesn't matter who plays, we want to be successful as a club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That's part of the job of a goalkeeper, only one can play. As much as I did very well at the start of the season and especially in the last season I never gave up. I always tried to give my best in training and now the coach gave me the chance to play. I'm happy to help the team.”

Premier League veteran Hanley a big influence

Although he pulled of a couple of big saves against the reigning champions, Sallinger had his defenders – none more so than Grant Hanley – to thank for making a sizeable number of blocks, tackles and interventions to prevent Celtic from getting a crack on goal. Keeping Brendan Rodgers’ side to a blank is obviously a distinction, in domestic terms.

“I would be lying if I said it’s not a big deal for a player to play at Celtic Park and said it's nothing special,” said the goalie. “It is. But it doesn't matter if you play at Celtic Park or Falkirk or somewhere else. You just want to be a successful player every game.

“The target as a goalkeeper has to keep the clean sheet all the time - then the team can't lose. I think to go six games unbeaten in a league is good. We can go on from here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A clean sheet is always good, especially against such a good side. It's a very good feeling.

“You know it will be not the easiest day for a goalkeeper against Celtic away. But I think the whole team, not just me, did a great job defending the goal and it was a great clean sheet for us.

“I think we did an amazing job. the defenders, the whole team. We just wanted this clean sheet so much and that's the result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think Grant is very calm on the pitch, you can see that. He is very smart as well. He just knows maybe a little bit earlier where the opponent wants to go and can make a step forward. I think that's a good thing for us, having an experienced player like him in the squad.

“All of the defenders were putting their bodies on the line to stop shots. It was a great effort from the whole team. It was just a sign that everyone wanted to keep the clean sheet, it was amazing.”