The Capital rivals meet in the Scottish Premiership match at Tynecastle

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts’ appetite isn’t sated by moving two points clear atop the Scottish Premiership. Derek McInnes is already planning for Hibs at Tynecastle Park on Saturday. A 5.45pm start means a slightly longer-than-usual wait for action following Saturday’s convincing 3-0 win against Falkirk. When kick-off arrives, the Gorgie ground will be a heaving cacophony of noise from two sets of boisterous supporters, and McInnes is determined Hearts will be ready.

The intention to attack won’t change with his team currently top scorers in the top flight. Two wide men and two strikers is serving Hearts well, particularly at Tynecastle, and it would be a major surprise if their tactics altered significantly. Winger Alexandros Kyziridis scored a Goal of the Season contender against Falkirk, Lawrence Shankland added the second, while his strike partner Claudio Braga is never slow to aim for the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McInnes revealed that Hearts’ build-up play may be tweaked this weekend. Falkirk’s 4-2-3-1 system allowed the hosts’ wide players Kyziridis and Harry Milne to attack opposition full-backs. However, Hibs’ 3-4-1-2 approach may make them harder to break down, especially if wing-backs drop deep to form a five-man defence. One of Hearts’ priorities will be delivering crosses deep into the Hibs penalty area and making sure they excite the home support.

“When you have the opportunity to put the ball in the box, then do that as long as you've got players ahead of the ball,” McInnes told the Edinburgh News. “You need support, you need players in there. If you look back at Saturday's game, we had more runs forward, more passes forward, more big switches of play, and we had real tenacity. We knitted the play together well in the middle of the park. We competed well and got so much from the game in terms of good reference points for us.

“It's a different game this weekend against a team that play a totally different system. It's a team who, when you play them, you maybe have to think a wee bit differently about how you arrive at the edge of the box to create chances. It's always the intention to try and do that.”

Kyziridis - a summer signing from Slovakian club Zemplín Michalovce - struck his fourth goal in nine games in maroon as he quickly endears himself to the Gorgie locals. He will again be a key figure against Hibs. “Kizzy is a top player,” said McInnes. “You saw from his goal that he has so much belief in himself, so much self-confidence, and that's brilliant. That's what you want when you sign players, for him to have that confidence to even take the shot on against Falkirk. He scored a similar goal in a closed-door game against Ross County, but that one was probably even better. He does that in training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He actually believes he can score from those positions and he needed a shot like that to beat Scott Bain in that first half. We scored two first-class goals. I'd like us to score a few scruffy ones as well with some of the chances we had, but Kizzy played his part like everyone else. He produced a magnificent goal that gets the crowd on their feet. Supporters want to see that type of skill, creativity and pace in the game.

“We commit with two wingers, we commit with two strikers, we press hard, we're aggressive with our work, we step onto folk. We deal with a lot of Falkirk's long balls and the second balls. We made sure they didn't play their natural game, which pleases me. Our own players also effected the game and Kyziridis was one of those. We managed to hit him with the ball quick and early which allows him to face up to full-backs.

“Other times when we've played here, we've switched the play in two, three or four passes. By that time, full-backs are tight to wingers. At times on Saturday, I thought our switch of play and our intelligence was exactly what we wanted. I got a lot from that and I enjoyed watching us. Kyziridis was a big part of it.”

The optics of the league table are very positive for Hearts, although only six games have been played and there is an understandable desire not to read too much into standings right now. “The players will probably not be looking too much at the league table at this stage of the season,” stressed McInnes. “It's good for them just to show what can be done if you have that real motivation week in and week out to produce a top-level performance. Falkirk have been to Pittodrie and won, they drew with Hibs last week and they are strong. We have to deal with so many different opponents and I thought we dealt with the game well on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Players aren't daft, though. We feel good about ourselves just now and we could relax and enjoy it over the weekend, but as a staff and players, everybody is now thinking about Hibs and getting ready for that one. It's another challenge. Football can be tough at times. Sometimes you need to dig deep for good performances, wins, clean sheets, and for players to feel confident about themselves. From that point of view, I think we're in a good place.

“It's recognising that we need to do so much right and keep doing a lot of what we've been doing to maintain that. We need to try and recognise that there is a lot of work ahead of us and try to keep improving. The players are looking in a good place in terms of motivation and professionalism about the place. I think they are all enjoying it and they should be enjoying it.”

READ MORE: Hearts cause a huge contrast in the Premiership

READ MORE: Hearts man poised for World Cup chance