Head coach Neil Critchley spoke ahead of the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Dundee

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin has undergone a scan and visited a specialist to investigate symptoms of delayed concussion. The Australian’s mind was put at rest and he was back on the Riccarton training pitches on Thursday, but only for running and not a full session.

Devlin has been absent since suffering concussion against St Mirren in last month’s Scottish Cup fifth round. Hearts reported that he was complaining of headaches whilst following concussion protocol and medical staff decided to seek a second opinion ahead of Friday’s quarter-final against Dundee. Head coach Neil Critchley also reported some progress for four other injured Hearts players - midfielder Aidan Denholm, plus defenders Frankie Kent, Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cammy Devlin won't make it,” confirmed Critchley. “He had a scan yesterday, went to see a specialist, we had good news. He was back out on the pitch today running, but this game will come to soon. Everyone else is okay, Yan Dhanda is fit. So, other than Frankie Kent, Halkett, Kingsley and Denholm, everyone else is okay. They're starting to make progress as well. Halks, Kings, Aidan Denholm came out for his first session this week, Frankie. They're all back out on the pitch running. They're getting closer, but would still be a few weeks away yet.”

Following Sunday’s Premiership loss against Hibs, Critchley is confident Hearts are capable of responding. “I think this group's been good at showing responses from setback, whether that's been in the game or after games,” he said. “We've shown good character, we've shown good togetherness. I think the group has grown. Every time we step to the field, we have to show the right mentality to play for this football club. Other than moments or periods of games, we've shown that on a consistent basis.

“When I first took over, we had two points. We were playing catch-up right from the off. They were really important games and the belief in the group has grown. We've shown that we can play under pressure and win games. We've shown different ways of winning games, coming back from when we're behind or having to see games out in difficult moments. We've done that. What we didn't do last week is carry on with our first-half performance in the way that we played the game. We didn't do that in the second half. Then we need to learn from that, which we've spoken about, and then we need to show what we're about as a group.”

Edinburgh derby mood and the Tynecastle recovery important with Hampden semi-final at stake

As this week progressed, the mood at Riccarton steadily improved. “It’s positive now, but it takes a few days to get over a defeat like that,” admitted Critchley of the Edinburgh derby’s impact. “Emotions are still raw and it takes 48 hours to clear your head. We were in the day after the game and then we had a day off, and then we came back on Wednesday. We spoke about the game, spoke about some of the things we needed to improve upon, but then quickly have to move on because we've now got a big game coming up on Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The last couple of days have been better because we've got to be focused on some of the positives that we've been, how we've been playing recently. But like anything, we have to be honest and reflect on the game, what we should have done better, but then quickly move on and look forward and that's what we're doing. Training has been good today, the sun's been out, giving everyone a lift and we're looking forward to an important game.

“We're at home as well and any chance to get to Hampden is a big game. It's a special game so we know it'll be a tough game. Dundee had a lift last week with their point. It'll be a cup competition so maybe a slightly different approach in terms of how they'll feel psychologically going into the game. But it's about us, it's about how we play, how we play at home and we want to make sure that we show a response from our game last week.”

Making it up to the Hearts support is also an important factor not lost on players or staff. “I think it's collective, it's all of us, isn't it?” said Critchley. “When you lose a big game, everyone feels it and we've won a lot of games since I came in back in October. We've been moving forward, we've shown progress and in the second half last week we weren't good enough. So we have to be honest in that and accept the criticism that comes your way. But the beauty of this industry is you have an opportunity to put it right in your next game - and our next game is a really big game again.”

Hearts have failed to win any of their three meetings with Hibs this season, but Critchley does not feel that issue will overshadow the progress within his team. “No, I have to look beyond that and that can be very difficult when you lose an important game because we understand the importance of that game,” he commented. “When you're trying to build something that's long-term and sustainable, you're going to have bumps on the road on the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Progress is never linear. I think we've definitely shown progress and, until the second half of last week, we've been playing quite well and were in good form. We have been winning games and we have to make sure that we now show the right response tomorrow night.”

Hearts put eight goals past Dundee in their previous two matches and will be confident ahead of Friday night’s encounter. Critchley will not become complacent. “Gaining their point last week [against St Johnstone], that was an important point for them because I know they've been on a bad run previously,” he said. “Maybe they see this cup game as a release from the league. They've changed their approach and their formation in the last couple of games. So, we're ready for an opponent that's full of energy, goes for the game and we're expecting a difficult game.

“We've still got a lot to play for. Obviously, the first game is tomorrow night and we want to get to Hampden and go as far as we can in this competition. Our first aim is: Can we win tomorrow night? Can we get to the semi-final? And then after that, we've got a few games where we want to keep winning and make sure we're in the [Premiership] top six come the split.”