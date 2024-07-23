LISA FERGUSON

The former striker used crowdfunding to help his ex-player from Inverness CT

Hearts legend John Robertson today handed over his historic Scotland shirt to Tynecastle season-ticket holder Dougie McIntosh. The Jambos fan won it in a prize draw organised to help fund injury rehabilitation for Aaron Doran, Robertson’s former player at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

A total of £4,150 was raised to help the forward recover from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, with Mr McIntosh’s ticket being the winning entry. Robertson’s 1992 Scotland shirt was printed for the European Championship finals in Sweden that year, but he was ruled out through injury at the last minute and the jersey was never worn.

Crowdfunding from Inverness fans helped pay for Doran’s operation after his contract in the Highlands ended. Robertson stepped in with a personal gesture to help a player he coached and managed, putting up his historic international shirt.

“The fans did great with the GoFundMe to get Aaron his operation. This was to help with his rehab,” explained the former striker, who remains Hearts’ record league goalscorer. “Aaron is unemployed now so he won’t get any money in. I’ve spoken to him and he says this is brilliant because it allows him to get one physio session a week for the next couple of months. That’s all he needs at the moment.

“He’s got a brace on so, until that comes off, all he can do is muscle-strengthening exercises. The key will be in two months’ time when that brace comes off, then he will need physio twice a week. This money will be enough for 55 to 66 sessions with a physio over the next 10 months. It will be perfect for him.

“Obviously, Aaron was panicking a wee bit. He doesn’t have a contract and he was determined that this is not going to end his career. He is a great lad, a great professional, and it’s nice to be able to help one of my ex-players in this way.

“We are prolonging his career. He had two horrendous knee horrendous before this and he’s done really well to battle back from career-threatening injuries. To get another ACL at the age of 33 is a shocker. His main aim is to get back playing. He knows he might not come back at Championship level but he is hopeful he could play further down the SPFL or in the Highland League or something.

“He is determined that this is not going to finish him. He doesn’t want to stop playing just yet. Hopefully this will help him get the physio he requires and let him play for another couple of seasons. More importantly, as Aaron has already said, this allows him to be able to play and run about with his kids in the future and life a normal life.”

The prize draw ran for 26 days and ended on 15 July with 231 supporters entering in total. “We set it at £10 for one ticket or £20 for three,” explained Robertson. “If we had put this to auction then it would have gone for £400 or £500, but that would have ruled out maybe 200-odd people from putting money in.