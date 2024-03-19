Hearts legend provides update on Scotland chances for ex Tynecastle star

Aaron Hickey battles for the ball with Jude Bellingham. Cr. SNS Group.

Former Hearts defender Steven Pressley fears that Aaron Hickey's dream of featuring for Scotland at this summer's European Championship in Germany is under serious threat.

Capped 14 times by Steve Clarke, the Brentford full back has been out injured with a hamstring tear for a number of weeks and Pressley, who is now player development chief at the Bees, admits time is running out for the full back ahead of the tournament.

"Hickey has been really unfortunate with this injury. He’s an outstanding player, and it has come at such an inconvenient time for both club and country," explained Pressley in an interview with The Scottish Sun.

The 21-year-old started his professional career at Tynecastle and memorably scored the winning goal against rivals Hibs at the age of just 17 before he made a big money move to Bologna after links with the likes of Celtic and Bayern Munich. His performances in Serie A then saw him brought to the Premier League with Brentford in 2022.

A star for the international side since his reported £18 million move to the London club, the former Jambo's defender would have certainly been picked for this summer's Euros squad. However, his troublesome hamstring injury has stuck a real blow to his hopes of being fit in time for the tournament. Despite that former Gorgie man Pressley is remaining positive that he can make it and says Brentford are doing all they can to ensure he makes it.

“It’s so disappointing and it’s going to be touch and go whether he makes the Euros or not. It’s not a case of ruling Aaron out — he might yet make it. And the club are supporting him all they can. The medical team at Brentford can’t do any more than they are doing.

