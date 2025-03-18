Edinburgh clubs both faring well compared to richer Glasgow rivals

Hearts sit level with Celtic and Rangers in the latest Scottish Premiership form table following an impressive start to 2025. Under head coach Neil Critchley, the Edinburgh club began the new year with purpose and their results match those of the two Glasgow sides.

Hearts amassed 22 points from the last 10 league matches thanks to seven wins, a draw and a defeat. They beat Ross County last Saturday, plus St Mirren, St Johnstone, Dundee, Kilmarnock, Dundee United and Motherwell since the turn of the year. A draw with Aberdeen and losses against Rangers and Hibs make up the last 10 results, leaving them joint-top of the Premiership’s form table.

Celtic and Rangers are also on 22 points. Like Hearts, they each have seven wins, a draw and a loss from the last 10 games. Celtic’s goal difference of 22 is the better of the three, with Rangers on 13 and Hearts on 11. Hibs sit in fourth place in the form table on 20 points after five wins and five draws in their previous 10 league fixtures. (images below from www.thefishy.co.uk)

Intriguingly, the form table for the last six Premiership matches shows Hibs at the top, followed by Celtic, Hearts and Rangers all in joint-second position. The Easter Road club are on an excellent run under head coach David Gray, with four victories and two draws from their last six league outings. They beat Hearts, Dundee United, Celtic and Aberdeen, whilst also drawing with Kilmarnock and St Mirren during that period.

The statistics are an indication that both Edinburgh clubs are continuing to prosper under their respective managers. Critchley took charge at Tynecastle Park in mid-October last year after Hearts decided to sack his predecessor, Steven Naismith. Results were poor at the time following a run of eight successive defeats in all competitions. Gradually, the Englishman has overseen improvement.

New signings during January, including the on-loan Belgian forward Elton Kabangu and Austrian centre-back Michael Steinwender, helped reinvigorate the squad. Critchley is now reaping the rewards. Hearts recorded a 2-0 win over Ross County on Saturday to move into the Premiership’s top six and are now five points behind Hibs in third place.

Both the Capital sides are pursuing a place in European competition for next season. Hibs put together a remarkable 15-game unbeaten run in all competitions from 14 December through to 9 March, when they lost 2-0 to Celtic in Glasgow. That form inspired their surge into third place in the Premiership, a position which could earn guaranteed European league-stage football for season 2025/26. Their top-six spot is already secure.

With domestic football now on a two-week hiatus due to international matches, Hearts and Hibs get a chance to recuperate and rest some players. Three rounds of fixtures remain until the Premiership splits in mid-April, and fans of both clubs will demand that they push for third and earn the UEFA monetary rewards which go with it.

Hearts’ next fixture is a trip to Glasgow to face Celtic, while Hibs entertain bottom-of-the-table St Johnstone in Leith.

