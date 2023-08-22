Hearts linked attacker 'close' to joining Scottish Premiership rivals

Jamie McGrath is now on the verge of signing with Aberdeen after rumours that Hearts were keen on a deal to bring the 26-year old Republic of IReland international to Tynecastle this summer.

The attacking midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Dundee United, was linked with a move to Tynecastle but the Jambos’ instead went on to sign 20-year-old Alex Lowry who has already had a phenomenal impact on the game, according to Steven Naismith. Speaking about his latest signing, Naismith has said: “He’s got great ability, that’s why we brought him here because we know he’s got that. He’s not had enough game time for someone of his age. It’s all learning with a big emphasis on him to do certain things and he carried it out very well which is great. He’s a big talent but he’s very young.”

As for McGrath, however, the Ireland international netted nine goals but was ultimately unable to stop Dundee’s relegation and he has since been on the hunt for his next club since becoming a free agent at Wigan. While he has been linked with several clubs, Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has been keen to get him on board for a season in which European football is guaranteed until at least Christmas. The Dons could even feature in the Europa League if they are able to see off Hacken.

This is not Robson’s first signing this summer. He has already brought in the likes of Or Dadia and Slobodan Rubezic to bolster the backline while captain Graeme Shinnie signed a permanent deal from Wigan. The head coach and Aberdeen’s chairman Dave Cormack have also both hinted towards signing a further “three or four” players.