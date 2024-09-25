Hearts have wielded the axe as have a league rival on an ex-Jambos boss. | SNS Group

A manager linked with the vacant Hearts position has held a conversation with Steven Naismith - and ex-Jambos gaffer - after their sackings.

Naismith was dismissed as head coach at Tynecastle after an eighth straight loss in all competitions, a 2-1 defeat at St Mirren that keeps them bottom of the Premiership. That was the second top flight sacking in Scotland this season as earlier that week, Craig Levein was dismissed as St Johnstone manager.

It was his first gig in the dugout since leaving Gorgie in 2019 and after joining in 2023 plus keeping the club up last term, Levein paid the price for four losses out of five to kick off the Premiership season. Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes - who has been touted by pundits as an option for Hearts and ranks high on the bookmakers odds to take charge next at Tynecastle - has spoken with both the men who have been sacked.

Having already insisted his focus is on Killie after being asked about links to the Hearts job, McInnes revealed his feeling both sackings were harsh, but Naismith has been told he will come again somewhere else McInnes said: "I spoke with Craig and I spoke with Naisy.

“Both rightly got lots of praise for the work they did last season but that could now get forgotten about quickly by supporters. In Craig's situation, a new owner normally means a new manager. It's normally just a matter of time. In Naisy's case, you know how quickly it can turn, particularly when supporters are unhappy.

“But I thought maybe even at boardroom level, he might get a wee bit more understanding and the benefit for the good season they had last year. It's always disappointing to see managers lose their jobs and I think in these two cases, it's particularly harsh. Whether Craig wants to go back in again, I'm not sure. But, certainly, in Naisy's instance, I think he should.

"As I said to him, just take the benefit from managing a club like Hearts and be ready for your next job. He'll go again, he's young enough."